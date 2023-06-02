Marcus Willey named to lead golf program

WINFIELD – Marcus Willey, a former NCAA Division II golfer and graduate assistant coach at Fort Hays State University, has been selected to lead the Southwestern College men’s and women’s golf programs, effective immediately.

“Dan Falk, our vice president of student affairs and dean of students, was the leader of this search,” said interim director of athletics, Matt O’Brien, “and I would like to thank him and our wonderful committee for all their work in helping us select coach Willey to lead our men’s and women’s golf programs at Southwestern.” 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.