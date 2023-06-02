WINFIELD – Marcus Willey, a former NCAA Division II golfer and graduate assistant coach at Fort Hays State University, has been selected to lead the Southwestern College men’s and women’s golf programs, effective immediately.
“Dan Falk, our vice president of student affairs and dean of students, was the leader of this search,” said interim director of athletics, Matt O’Brien, “and I would like to thank him and our wonderful committee for all their work in helping us select coach Willey to lead our men’s and women’s golf programs at Southwestern.”
The hiring committee for the position was led by Falk, and was comprised of Stephannie DeLong (Associate VP for Admissions), Jefferson Cook (Graduate Assistant Golf Coach), Dr. Elizabeth Frombgen (President), Lonnie Boyd (Director of Human Resources), Brad Griffin (Head Football Coach), Dr. Dawn Pleas (VP for Special Projects and Planning), Jimmy McSorley (Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach) and O’Brien.
“I am excited to start working with Marcus,” declared Cook. “I’m on the edge of my seat waiting to see the new energy he’ll bring to the program. He will bring a positive culture to our golf programs and help lead us in the right direction.”
Having just completed his two-year appointment as a graduate assistant basketball coach and a volunteer assistant golf coach at Fort Hays State, Willey brings collegiate coaching experience to the Builder programs. Prior to the last two years, Willey played golf at the NCAA Division II level for a total of five seasons at FHSU, adding to his playing/coaching experience. During that time as a student-athlete, he also served as a student manager for the men’s basketball program, learning the ins and outs of running a successful intercollegiate athletics organization.
“I want to thank the administration at Southwestern College for giving me this opportunity,” stated Willey. “Throughout the interview process, their vision for the future of Builder golf aligned with the culture I want to create for this program. I’m excited to start my career at Southwestern!”
Willey will begin work immediately to prepare for a much awaited 2023-24 golf campaign. The Builder men and women concluded their 2022-23 seasons in the end of April at the KCAC Championships, and will be looking to their new leader to help push them to even better seasons ahead.
Willey is a 2016 graduate of Abilene High School and is the son of Mark and Renae Willey of Abilene. He is the grandson of Dan Willey of Abilene.
