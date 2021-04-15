CHAPMAN - Abilene senior Karsen Loader had his best day of golf in his brief high school career Tuesday at the Chapman Invitational Golf Tournament at Indian Hills Golf Course.
“Karsen had a great day,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “He kept the ball in play and chipped/putted well on the back nine.”
Loader, in his first year of high school golf competition after being a Cowboy baseballer the first three years, shot 93 to finish 14th in the individual standings.
Marysville’s Jackson Rader won the meet with a 71 followed by four members of the Wamego High School Golf Team. Dylan Tyner (80), Levi Long (81), Kaleb Winter (82) and Jackson White (83) placed second through fifth respectively.
Chapman’s Kaden Stalder shot a 98 to finish 18th as the first finish for the Irish team. Solomon freshman Spencer Coup shot 94 to place 15th in his first year of competitive golf. This is the first year for Solomon High School to have a team.
Abilene senior Kieryan Anderson ran into some trouble on a couple of holes and carded a 101 at 21st. Cameron Vinduska shot 118 for the Cowboys to come in at 34.
“It is still early and I believe this group will continue to shoot lower scores,” Willey said.
Chapman’s Tucker Stroda shot 102 for 23rd and Danny Jackson had 109 for 25th to cap the Irish players.
Solomon’s four-man team shot 452 for sixth place in team scoring. Kyle Ryan shot 130, Sam Owens 135 and Logan McMillen had 154 to go along with Coup’s score for the Gorillas.
Wamego took team honors at 326 followed by Clay Center 358 and Southeast of Saline 387.
Abilene’s next action is Tuesday when they host the Abilene Invitational at Great Life Country Club Golf Course.
