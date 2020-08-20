With over half of the roster coming from freshmen and sophomores, Abilene head cross-country coach Andy Cook knows that he has a really young squad.
“We are a young team,” Cook said. “That being said, this group of youth have experience as runners and have put in the work that will help us to be successful. Young runners have challenges at times because they’re young; but they are eager and bring a bit of anticipation and excitement with them to each practice. The freshmen we are bringing in have been very successful at the middle school level.”
Cook is starting his 11th season as a cross-country coach for Abilene High School and he and assistant coach Tyler Bryson welcome three seniors to the roster to aide with leadership. Seniors Bailey Rock and Allison Liby will anchor the Cowgirl team while Matt Walter is slated to be the lone senior for the Cowboys. Walter is the only one on the roster who has been with the program each year since 7th grade.
Rock had a good season last fall, her first on the Cowgirl roster. She was a North Central Kansas League medalist and a high scorer for the Abilene girls team. Liby has been conditioning and competing for three years.
On the boys side, Cook will look to sophomore Grant Waite to return to form that enabled him to be a league and regional medalist as well as a state participant a year ago. Junior Thurman Geissinger also returns for the Cowboys.
The pre-season roster had five Cowgirls and 13 Cowboys out running for the team. Nearly all of these athletes participated in the summer conditioning program conducted by Coach Cook and Coach Bryson.
The 2020 schedule begins with the Abilene Invitational on Sept. 3 at Great Life Golf and Fitness. The event is tentatively scheduled for both high school and middle school runners and there will be adjustments made to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com..
2020 Abilene High School Varsity Cross Country Schedule
Sept. 3 Abilene Invitational
Sept. 10 at Holton
Sept. 12 at Wamego
Sept. 17 at Clay Center
Sept. 22 at Southeast of Saline
Oct. 1 at Beloit
Oct. 6 at Ellsworth
Oct. 15 NCKL at Chapman
Oct. 24 at Regional – TBD
Oct. 31 at State - Wamego
