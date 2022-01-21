The Abilene Girls’ wrestling team went to Wichita West High School last weekend and participated in the “Best of the West” tournament. As one of the largest girls tournaments in the state, with 24 teams participating in the tournament, Coach Curtis Rein felt the tough competition would only make the team better. Senior Lyndsey Buechman, now 14-0) and ranked #3 in 4-1A, continued her undefeated season by winning all three matches by pin.
Buechman pinned her first round opponent in 23 seconds and her second round opponent in 34 seconds, setting up a championship finals match against Meya Howell from Derby. Howell is the No. 1 ranked wrestler in 6-5A at 191 lbs. and was the state runner-up last year at this weight. Buechman dominated the first period, and would then record a pin at the 2:33 mark of the second period, to win the championship.
“This was a very good win for Lyndsey. Having us face this tough competition will only make us better,” Coach Rein said. “I was pleased that all four girls won matches, with three of them placing in the top five.”
Abilene’s Results For ‘Best of the West’
155
Danielle Ogden (4-8) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 4-8 won by fall over Sophia Flores (Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel) 2-4 (Fall 5:17)
Quarterfinal - Delilah Sherbin (Wichita-South) 9-3 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 4-8 (Fall 3:18)
Cons. Round 2 - Olivia Busada (Wichita-North) 6-11 won by decision over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 4-8 (Dec 9-2)
155
Alyssia Brown (12-4) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 12-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 12-4 won by fall over Breann Kellogg (Goddard) 4-11 (Fall 3:19)
Semifinal - Chloe Harris (Olathe Northwest) 16-3 won by fall over Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 12-4 (Fall 1:02)
Cons. Semi - Mackenzie Popp (Goddard-Eisenhower) 6-11 won by fall over Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 12-4 (Fall 1:17)
5th Place Match - Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 12-4 wonby forfeit over Chinyereugo Okafor (Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel) 7-9 (For.)
191
Lyndsey Buechman (14-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 14-0 won by fall over Leilani Torres (Liberal) 6-5 (Fall 0:23)
Semifinal - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 14-0 won by fall over Mae Bonner (Basehor-Linwood) 5-6 (Fall 0:34)
1st Place Match - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 14-0 won by fall over Meya Howell (Derby) 8-2 (Fall 2:33)
235
Miranda Radenberg (3-8) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Averie Burns (Wellington) 14-3 won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 3-8 (Fall 0:20)
Cons. Semi - Alexandra Adame (Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel) 7-6 won by decision over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 3-8 (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 3-8 won by fall over Maddey Vajnar-Danmby (Wichita-Heights) 0-10 (Fall 1:05)
