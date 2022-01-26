After wrestler Lyndsey Buechman won the Holton Invitational, Coach Curtis Rein said he was proud of her performance.
“Buechman went 3-0 that day and defeated Maranda Bell from Shawnee Heights by a 7-1 decision for the championship,” he said. “Bell entered the match undefeated and ranked No. 2 ranked in 6-5A.
In consecutive weeks, Lyndsey has now defeated the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked wrestlers at 191 pounds 6-5A. Lyndsey is currently ranked No. 2 in 4-1A.”
He spoke about the performances of Buechman’s teammate Aly Brown, who also competed in the tournament.
“Brown started out strong, winning her first match by pin and then wrestled a tough Shawnee Heights girl in the semi-finals,” Rein said. “Despite wrestling what I feel is one of her best matches of the year, Aly fought hard but lost the match … (Brown) ended up injury defaulting her final match to take sixth place.”
Despite only having two girls in the tournament, Abilene still placed seventh out of 14 teams in another tough tournament. Shawnee Heights took first and is one of the powerhouse girls programs in the state, and several other top teams were also in attendance.
Three Abilene boys competed at Holton as well.
“We took three boys to the Holton varsity tournament, and they performed well, with all of them winning at least two matches,” Rein said. “A highlight was Dayton Wuthnow taking fourth at 138 lbs., going 3-2 on the day. Dayton wrestled tough and smart throughout the day and had some very nice wins. Aidan Henely and Parker Farr both went 2-2 in this 21-team tournament, each ending just one win short of a top-six placing.”
Results
155
Aalyssia Brown (1-3) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Aalyssia Brown (ABILENE) 1-3 won by fall over Mariah Arevalo (BISHOP WARD) 2-2 (Fall 0:55)
Semifinal - Hannah Sixkiller (SHAWNEE HEIGHTS) 2-1 won by fall over Aalyssia Brown (ABILENE) 1-3 (Fall 5:15)
Cons. Semi - Morisa Ware (HOLTON) 2-1 won by fall over Aalyssia Brown (ABILENE) 1-3 (Fall 3:53)
5th Place Match - Mariah Arevalo (BISHOP WARD) 2-2 won by injury default over Aalyssia Brown (ABILENE) 1-3 (Inj. 0:00)
191
Lyndsey Buechman (3-0) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (ABILENE) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (ABILENE) 3-0 won by fall over Riley Rodrigues (ELLSWORTH) 0-3 (Fall 1:34)
Round 4 - Lyndsey Buechman (ABILENE) 3-0 won by fall over Madeline Montgomery (HOLTON) 1-2 (Fall 1:09)
Round 5 - Lyndsey Buechman (ABILENE) 3-0 won by decision over Maranda Bell (SHAWNEE HEIGHTS) 2-1 (Dec 7-1)
