Following the completion of 2021 State Basketball Tournaments, the North Central Kansas League has announced league recognition in the form of the All-League Teams.
Abilene’s Kaleb Becker, Avery Bryson and Abi Lillard were named to the All-League Teams for 2020-2021. Josh Stuber was named Honorable Mention in boys’ basketball.
The Cowboys finished the season in third place (7-3) in the conference behind Wamego and Marysville after going 13-6 during the year. They finished with a Sub-State Championship win over Concordia but fell to McPherson in the opening rounds of the Class 4A State Tournament.
Becker finished his junior year as the leading scorer on the Cowboy roster averaging 15.8 points per game and seven rebounds per game. Bryson ended his high school campaign with 10.8 points per game average while dishing out 2.5 assists per game. Stuber missed games due to COVID protocols and injury but still finished with 9.3 points per game average.
Wamego and Marysville each placed three athletes on the First Team.
Cowgirl senior Abi Lillard was honored by the league coaches as she was named to the All-League team. Lillard led the Cowgirls in scoring and every other statistical chart as the Cowgirls finished 5-14 on the year. Abilene fell to Concordia in the opening round of sub-state play.
Clay Center took league honors followed by Wamego and Marysville.
2020-2021 NCKL All-League Boys Basketball
First Team
Kaleb Becker, 11, Abilene; Avery Bryson, 12, Abilene; Isaac Lee, 12, Clay Center; Wyatt Trost, 12, Concordia; Gavin Pieschel, 12, Marysville; Jackson Rader, 12, Marysville; Ben Kirkland, 12, Marysville; Jake Fritz, 11, Wamego; Burk Springer, 11, Wamego and Tanner Hecht, 12, Wamego.
Honorable Mention
Josh Stuber, 12, Abilene; Trey Adams, 11, Chapman; Camden Liebau, 11, Chapman; Jon Jenkins, 12, Chapman; Mark Hoffman, 11, Clay Center; Chase Parker, 11, Concordia; Cav Carlgren, 11, Concordia and Bryar O’Neil, 12, Marysville.
2020-2021 NCKL All-League Girls Basketball
First Team
Abi Lillard, 12, Abilene; Shelby Siebold, 11, Clay Center; Clara Edwards, 12, Clay Center; Reaghan Henry, 12, Clay Center; Kendall Reynolds, 12, Concordia; Madison Ronnenbaum, 11, Marysville; Eva Peschel, 11, Marysville; Ashten Pierson, 10, Wamego; Trista Hoobler, 10, Wamego and Paige Donnelly, 11, Wamego.
Honorable Mention
Maya Kirkpatrick, 10, Chapman; Terin Rundus, 12, Concordia; Linda Franco, 12, Marysville; Ryann Alderson, 11, Wamego and Toree Hoobler, 12, Wamego.
