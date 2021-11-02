WAMEGO – Abilene sophomore Eden Bathurst and Chapman freshman Drew Elliott powered themselves to state medals on Saturday at the State Cross Country Meet in Wamego Saturday morning.
Running the hills of the Wamego Country Club, Class 4A girls were led by Clearwater’s Hayley Trotter who claimed gold with a 19:26.6 time for the 4A girls’ championship. Second place went to Eudora’s Hanna Keltner at 20:04.2. Kelnter led her team to the state title as Eudora held off Baldwin for the team championship.
Bathurst improved her time to 20:49.0 on the Wamego course after running there earlier in the season.
Bathurst defeated every other NCKL qualifier in the race on Saturday. Clay Center’s Lauren Smith ran 14th at 20:57.0.
Abilene freshman Arissa Cathey ran 67th for 23:23.2 mark. Chapman freshman Paisley Jaderborg crossed at 23:50.20 for 81st place in the meet.
Elliott ran in his first State Meet and finished with a 17:13.7 time for 13th. Elliott improved his time on the same course after competiting there earlier. Elliott averaged 5:32.4 per mile on Saturday.
Abilene’s Triston Cottone was 30th as the first Cowboy to cross at 18:02.0. Junior Grant Waite came across at 36th at 18:12.1. Also running for the Cowboys were Dayton Wuthnow (61st, 18:55.2), Levi Hager (71st, 19:15.4), Jensen Woodworth (87th, 20:14.8), Cooper Wuthnow (88th, 20:15.0) and Jack Hunter (96th, 20:59.6)
Augusta’s Sawyer Schmidt took top honors with a winning time of 15:54.5. Buhler held off Wamego for the team title with August finishing third.
In Class 3A action Saturday at Wamego, Southeast of Saline runners captured top marks in both the boys and girls 5K run. In the boy’s action, Dylan Sprecker ran a 16:09.3 run for first followed by Clay Shively of Trinity Academy at 16:26.8. Trinity Academy edged Southeast of Saline for the boy’s team title.
Southeasts’ Jentrie Alderson ran first in the 3A girls’ championships with a time of 18:59.8 as she led her team to the team tile on Saturday. Bree Allen of Prairie View ran second at 19:30.2. West Franklin was second in 3A girls team score race followed by Prairie View.
