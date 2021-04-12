The Abilene High School track teams braved the wind and the rain Friday evening at the Freezing Falcons Relays hosted by Riley County High School.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls ended the meet with first place finishes in the 4x400m Relay in the cool temperatures. In the girls’ event, the Abilene A team of Bailey Rock, Chloe Rock, Allie Cross and Sammy Stout crossed first at 4:37.04. Abilene’s second team crossed the finish line right behind the first team at 4:48.79. Amara Johnson, Joy Clemence, Tessa Bender and Claira Dannefer ran the event for Abilene.
In the boys 4x400, Abilene’s number one team of Grant Waite, Nathan Hartman, Jaylen West and Lucas DeDonder won the event at 3:53.79 while the second team of Carson Woodworth, Keaton Hargraves, J’Angelo Herbert and Jensen Woodworth crossed the finish line second at 4:04.00.
Abilene’s placers at Riley County (Top 6)
Girls Shot Put
Grace Randles, Abilene, 5th 27-06.50
Girls Javelin
Grace Randles, Abilene, 3rd 89-07
Girls High Jump
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 1st 5-02
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 2nd 4-08
Girls Pole Vault
Tearney McGivney, Abilene 1st 7-00
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 2nd 7-00
Jentree McGivney, Abilene, 2nd 7-00
Darby Anquiano, Abilene, 4th 6-06
Boys Pole Vault
Aiden Gose, Abilene, 2nd 10-00
Toben Schwartz, Abilene, 6th 9-00
Boys Long Jump
Caleb Burt, Abilene, 1st 20-03.50
Girls Triple Jump
Allie Cross, Abilene, 5th 31-04.25
Boys Triple Jump
Caleb Burt, Abilene, 6th 37-05.00
Boys 4x800m Relay
Abilene, 5th 9:19.98
(Triston Cottone, Thurman Geissinger, Levi Hagar, Dayton Wuthnow)
Girls 100m Hurdles
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 2nd 18.17
Tessa Bender, Abilene, 3rd 18.87
Boys 110m Hurdles
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 5th 20.23
Boys 1600m Run
Grant Waite, Abilene, 5th 4:54.73
Girls 4x100m Relay
Abilene A, 2nd 55.22
(Addie Hassenbank, Chloe Rock, Sammy Stout, Allie Cross)
Girls 400M
Chloe Rock, Abilene 2nd 1:07.80
Sammy Stout, Abilene, 3rd 1:09.91
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 6th 1:11.75
Boys 400M
Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 5th 58.83
Keaton Hargraves, Abilene, 6th 59.26
Girls 300m Hurdles
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 2nd 54.59
Tessa Bender, Abilene, 6th 1:01.20
Boys 300m Hurdles
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 5th 49.05
Boys 800M
Grant Waite, Abilene, 3rd 2:11.83
Boys 200M
Lucas DeDonder, Abilene, 2nd 24.77
Girls 3200M
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 4th 13:50.84
Boys 3200M
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 4th 10:54.32
Girls 4x400m Relay
Abilene A, 1st 4:37.04
(Bailey Rock, Chloe Rock, Allie Cross, Sammy Stout)
Abilene B, 2nd 4:48.79
(Amara Johnson, Joy Clemence, Tessa Bender, Claira Dannefer)
Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene A, 1st 3:53.79
(Grant Waite, Nathan Hartman, Jaylen West, Lucas DeDonder)
Abilene B, 2nd 4:04.00
(Carson Woodworth, Keaton Hargraves, J’Angelo Herbert, Jensen Woodworth)
