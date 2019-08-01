A little over a 100 cowboys and cowgirls took part in the Wednesday morning slack during the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene. Early leaders in steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping and girls barrel racing were established as the main stage turns to Bronc, Bulls and Barrels on Wednesday evening. Regular rodeo action returns on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the 74th Annual Abilene Rodeo. Top left: Shad Mayfield sits in second place in tie down roping with and 8.6. Top right: Kynzie McNeill is tied for second place in barrel racing with Leslie Smalygo at 17.93. Bottom: Texas cowboys Garrett Tonozzi and Dustin Davis currently set in third place in team roping with a time of 6.2.
