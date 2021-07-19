The Abilene Rebels offense really came alive against Salina Akadema Babe Ruth in a recent matchup.
The scheduled double-header was changed to one, nine-inning, game when it got too dark, due to the game being moved to a field without lighting in Salina.
The game was moved because of a sprinkler issue at the originally scheduled field.
The Rebels dominated the contest by winning 21-5 in five innings, against a team who they split a double-header with earlier in the season.
Abilene would plate four runs in their first at-bat, after a leadoff out, on four hits, a walk, and an error. But Salina would tie the game in their half of the inning on just one hit, and four walks, and an error before a pitching change was made with two outs.
The second inning saw Abilene begin to pull away by scoring eight runs, again coming after a leadoff out on five hits and four walks. Kaden Coup tripled in the inning and Robbie Keener had an RBI double. Salina would not score in the inning as Abilene would lead 12-4 after two innings.
The Rebels kept rolling in the third inning by scoring four runs on two hits and four walks. Jarrett Baxa had a RBI triple in the inning. Salina would send just three to the plate in their half of the third inning.
The consistency of scoring four runs in an inning continued into the fourth for Abilene, again with a leadoff out, on six hits, a walk, and a hit batter. Michael McClanahan hit a RBI double in the inning. Salina would get on the scoreboard again in their half of the inning with a run on three hits, and a hit batter.
The fifth, and final, inning saw Abilene score another run on two hits and a passed ball. Salina would strand the bases loaded to end the game in favor of the Rebels, 21-5.
As expected, a lot of Abilene players had great nights offensively with every starter tallying at least one hit.
Jarrett Baxa led the way in going 3-3 with a run scored, a walk, three RBI, and a stolen base. Samuel Burton also was solid going 1-1 with three walks, three runs scored, a RBI, and a stolen base.
Gavin Hight had a big night and was 3-4 with three runs scored, two RBI, and a stolen base. McClanahan went 2-3 with four runs scored, two walks, and a RBI. Kellen Signer was 2-3 with two runs scored, a RBI, and a stolen base. Brenton Reiff went 1-2 with a run scored. Keener was 2-4 with three runs scored, a walk, and a RBI. Coup went 2-4 with three runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base. Ben Short was 2-4 with a RBI and Ayden Taylor went 1-4 with a run scored.
On the mound, Baxa got the start but only lasted two-thirds of an inning and left with arm soreness. He struck out one, walked four, allowed one hit, and three earned runs. Reiff came on to finish the game, and pitched well, going four and a third innings striking out six, walked two, hit a batter, allowed five hits and one earned run.
Abilene, now 5-6, had Minneapolis and Hillsboro/Marion County on their schedule following this game with Salina.
