Coach Troy Palenske said he was pleased with the Abilene Middle School eighth grade team’s peformance for their game against ft. Riley Feb. 3.
“We scored a season-high 44 points, as all eight kids who suited up scored. We really got a big lift tonight from Will Graves, who grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, and I thought our team did a better job in the second half of executing our zone offense and taking care of the ball. We have a big week ahead with road games Monday against Junction City and Thursday at Concordia as we head into the home stretch of our season.”
Box Score
7A: (L) 47-55
7B: (L) 11-30
8A: (Won ) 49-20
Abilene Scoring : Levi Evans 9, Jaxson Cuba 7, Nolan Wilkins 2, Kash Hargrave 8, Lane Hoekman 8, Taygen Funston 8, Landyn Rogers 2, Heath Hoekman 5
8B: (Won) 44-19
Abilene Scoring: Ian Plunkett 7, Braden Short 6, Pierce Casteel 4, Jack Amos 10, Landyn Rogers 6, Lukka Barajos 2, Will Graves 4, Bennett Altwegg 5
