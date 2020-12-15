Abilene 57, Fort Riley 19
85 – Jayce McAsey (AMS) over Caelob Carlos (FTR) (Fall); 95 – Myles Callahan (AMS) over Elaina Twitty (FTR) (Fall); 100 – Yoel Padilla (FTR) over Levi Evans (AMS) (Fall); 105 – Lane Hoekman (AMS) over Jaden Exantus (FTR) (Fall); 110 – Austin Bruna (AMS) over Joewen Catwah (FTR) (Fall); 115 – Lane Chivers (FTR) over Pierce Casteel (FTR) (MD 16-2); 120 – Gavin Whiteside (FTR) over Parker Farr (AMS) (D 5-3); 127 – Kellen Perry (AMS) over Leland Lema (FTR) (Fall); 134 – Joseph Welsh (AMS) over Open (FTR) (Forfeit); 141 – Daveon Stevens (FTR) over Camryn Taylor (AMS) (Fall); 155 – Tyler Holloway (AMS) over Open (FTR) (Forgeit); 165 – Heath Hoekman (AMS) over Joseph Massong-Sanchez (FTR) (D 7-5);180 – Ethan Rhodes (AMS) over Open (FTR) (Forfeit); 215 – Ashton Cox (AMS) over Open (FTR) (Forfeit).
Exhibition
110 – Zane Macoubre (AMS) over Abigail Paskow (FTR) (Fall); 115 – Ethan Gonzales (AMS) over Kingston Langford (FTR) (Fall); 115 – Aiden Woods (AMS) over Kingston Langford (FTR) (Fall).
