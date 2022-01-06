“Work Hard, Have Fun, Make History,” is the team motto for the first ever Abilene Middle School girls full wrestling season. With girls wrestling rapidly growing in both interest and participants, AMS decided to add another sports season for the girls this year. “ We wanted to give girls another sports option after the holiday break since our girls play basketball before it. Until now, they then haven’t had anything to do until the spring track season “ said Abilene Middle School Athletic Director Derek Berns.
When asking about the decision and possible interest from girls about starting a wrestling season at AMS, Berns replied “ With high school moving to separate divisions for girls and boys wrestling, we felt we needed to follow-suit at the middle school level as well. One of our primary focuses here at AMS is to prepare our kids for a successful transition into AHS and by creating a stand-alone sport at our level helps pave the way for us to do that. I surveyed all 6th and 7th grade girls last Spring to see if there would be interest in creating this new sport season at AMS and received great feedback showing interest. From there, I put together the proposal and our board of education supported and made the decision to add girls wrestling as its own sport at AMS. This move also allows girls the option to try girls basketball and wrestling just as the boys are able to do with our split seasons.”
After approving the decision to add the girls wrestling season locally, it was then discussed among the rest of the Middle School League Athletic Directors . “The other schools weren’t ready to add it yet, but I could see some of them adding it in the next few years. When we decided to proceed here at Abilene and the other league schools didn’t, we felt like after getting our student survey results that we were ready to add the girls only season. This was another great opportunity for us to stay on the cutting edge and also offer another participation/activity offering for our kids. We are excited about the opportunity it will present for our girls moving forward” said Berns
Without a league schedule in place, scheduling opponents, became the next challenge for setting up a season schedule. Berns said “ I reached out to various groups of AD’s around the state looking for girls wrestling schedule options. I formulated a rough schedule to add to the proposal and have since added a few more meets to it. We now have a full schedule. Although there is traveling involved in most of our schedule as many schools in our area don’t offer girls wrestling as its own sport at the middle school level, we know that over time we will be able to transition to a more travel friendly schedule when more schools add it”.
The girls Longhorn wrestling team will be coached by Head Coach Josh Peterson, and Assistant Coach Becky Strauss , both of whom can share their knowledge, and have also been around wrestling for many years. “ I’m excited, and honored to be coaching the first ever AMS girls wrestling team. We’re going to start with learning the basics and get the girls ready. It’s going to be amazing to see how much these girls grow and learn as the season progresses”said Head Coach Peterson. Peterson expects 15 to 20 girls to participate during this first year, with a majority of them stepping on the mat for the first time ever. Only two girls come into the new season with any wrestling experience from the Abilene kids program, in 7th grader Charlie Elliott, and 8th grader Kaylee Weibert.
Schedule:
1/18: @ Newton. 4:30pm
1/22: @ Great Bend Tournament 10am
1/25: @Wellington 4:30pm
2/1: @ Clearwater 4:30pm
2/8: @ Haysville West 4:30pm
2/12: @ Larned Tournament 9:00am
2/15: @ Haysville 4:30pm
2/17: Home 4:30pm
