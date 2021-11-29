7th Grade:
A TEAM
Abilene - 10
Rock Creek - 27
Abilene Scoring: Timber Taylor 5, Annie Waite 5
B TEAM
Abilene - 28
Rock Creek - 13
Abilene Scoring: Hope Dannefer 4, Hallie Johnson 10, Hayden Kirchner 8, Bentley Strickland 6
8th Grade:
A TEAM
Abilene - 15
Rock Creek - 37
Abilene Scoring: MaKenna Stover 4, Lizzie Brooks 5, Layla Pickering 4, Rylee Miller 2
B TEAM
Abilene - 18
Rock Creek - 13
Abilene Scoring: Jadence Coyle 9, Layla Pickering 2, Aleena Watson 2, KaiLee Crane 1, Ashley Mead 4
