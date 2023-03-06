Devin Hanney received the Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year award

Abilene resident, Chapman alum, Devin Hanney receiving the Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year Award at the 2019 State Basketball Tournament in Salina. Hanney (right) is the radio voice of Southeast of Saline High School. He was formerly the Voice of the Cowboys on KABI radio.

 Reflector-Chronicle file photo

Special to Reflector-Chronicle

TOPEKA, Kan. - The KSHSAA is pleased to announce the selection of Billy Watson, Devin Hanney and as the 2023 Oscar Stauffer Award recipients.

 

