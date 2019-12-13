The Abilene Kids Wrestling Club kicked off its season this past week with placings at the King of the Ring and Emporia.
Placing at the King of the Ring were Crayton Taylor, 1st; Keyen Koochel, 1st; Evan Elliott, 2nd; Murphy Randolph, 2nd; Dayven Cuba, 2nd; Cayne Taylor, 3rd; Jesse Lytle, 4th; Sylas Murrison, 4th and Cambree Obermeyer and Noah Wuthnow. At Emporia were Catelin Owens, 1st; Houston Savery, 2nd; Eli Davidson, 2nd; Travis Siebel, 2nd; Wilburn Vaught, 3rd; Cody Owens, 3rd; Blaiten DeWeese, 4th; Jayden Krinhop, 6th.
