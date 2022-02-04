Abilene Kids Wrestling Club

The wrestlers of the Abilene Kids Wrestling Club pose with their medals from their tournaments last weekend.

The Abilene Kids Wrestling Club played in three tournaments last weekend at the Tournament of Champions, as a team, took 4th place in total match points out of 119 teams. They finished with 84 wins and 57 losses. In the Ottawa Tournament, the team placed 5th out of 43 teams.

Tournament of Champions:

Kolsen Taplin  1st

Julian Glover  1st

Pierce Casteel  1st

Jade Wilson  1st

Keyen Taplin  2nd

Noah Wuthnow  2nd

Dayven Cuba  2nd

Cooper Reves  2nd

Grant Herman  3rd

Murphy Randolph  3rd

Carter Shartzer  3rd

Josie Wilson  3rd

Cael Casteel  4th

Robert Collins  4th

Elias Garten  4th

Laelia Cox  5th

FrankE Force  5th

Heath Hoekman  5th

Cambree Obermeyer  5th

Kaetin Cole  6th

Evan Elliott  6th

Gracelyn Cross  DNP (0-2)

Dylan Durr  DNP (2-2)

Ezra Jackson  DNP (2-2)

Wade Hageman  DNP (1-2)

Eastin Shepard  DNP (0-2)

Stratton Cox  DNP (0-2)

Jackson Porter  DNP (0-2)

Braxton Cross  DNP (1-2)

Hayden Emig  DNP (0-2)

Andrew Lathan  DNP (0-2)

Wilburn Vaught  DNP (0-2)

Paisley Cox  DNP (0-2)

Ottawa              Tournament:

Lancaster Armendariz  1st

Kaesen Phillips  1st

Tripp Jenne  2nd

Tucker Jenne  2nd

Braxton Gilbert  2nd

Jaystn Rego  2nd

Treyson Hackett  2nd

Cordell Werber  2nd

Soren Werber  3rd

William Fink  3rd

Gunner Bohannan  3rd

Ryken Stephens  3rd

River Stephens  3rd

Carson Padgett 3rd

Kage Werber  3rd

Daxtyn Ward  4th

Ella Haslouer  4th

Korbin Peterson  5th

Gracelynn Robertson  5th

Blaiten DeWeese  5th

Dawsyn Ward  5th

Brody Peterson  6th

Victory Open:

Evan Elliott  2nd

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.