The Abilene Kids Wrestling Club played in three tournaments last weekend at the Tournament of Champions, as a team, took 4th place in total match points out of 119 teams. They finished with 84 wins and 57 losses. In the Ottawa Tournament, the team placed 5th out of 43 teams.
Tournament of Champions:
Kolsen Taplin 1st
Julian Glover 1st
Pierce Casteel 1st
Jade Wilson 1st
Keyen Taplin 2nd
Noah Wuthnow 2nd
Dayven Cuba 2nd
Cooper Reves 2nd
Grant Herman 3rd
Murphy Randolph 3rd
Carter Shartzer 3rd
Josie Wilson 3rd
Cael Casteel 4th
Robert Collins 4th
Elias Garten 4th
Laelia Cox 5th
FrankE Force 5th
Heath Hoekman 5th
Cambree Obermeyer 5th
Kaetin Cole 6th
Evan Elliott 6th
Gracelyn Cross DNP (0-2)
Dylan Durr DNP (2-2)
Ezra Jackson DNP (2-2)
Wade Hageman DNP (1-2)
Eastin Shepard DNP (0-2)
Stratton Cox DNP (0-2)
Jackson Porter DNP (0-2)
Braxton Cross DNP (1-2)
Hayden Emig DNP (0-2)
Andrew Lathan DNP (0-2)
Wilburn Vaught DNP (0-2)
Paisley Cox DNP (0-2)
Ottawa Tournament:
Lancaster Armendariz 1st
Kaesen Phillips 1st
Tripp Jenne 2nd
Tucker Jenne 2nd
Braxton Gilbert 2nd
Jaystn Rego 2nd
Treyson Hackett 2nd
Cordell Werber 2nd
Soren Werber 3rd
William Fink 3rd
Gunner Bohannan 3rd
Ryken Stephens 3rd
River Stephens 3rd
Carson Padgett 3rd
Kage Werber 3rd
Daxtyn Ward 4th
Ella Haslouer 4th
Korbin Peterson 5th
Gracelynn Robertson 5th
Blaiten DeWeese 5th
Dawsyn Ward 5th
Brody Peterson 6th
Victory Open:
Evan Elliott 2nd
