Salina South JV Tournament Results for Abilene
JV 106 - Skyleigh Pflaster’s place is 3rd and has scored 13.0 points.
• Round 1 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) won by fall over Cooper Adams (Beloit) (Fall 2:39)
• Round 2 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) won by fall over Jacob Keller (Ellsworth) (Fall 0:53)
• Round 3 - Logan Leiszler (Concordia) won by fall over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) (Fall 1:47)
• Round 4 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) won by decision over Kassidy Leiszler (Concordia) (Dec 5-3)
• Round 5 - Ayden Loomis (Beloit) won by decision over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) (Dec 6-0)
JV 120A - Miller Unruh’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 points.
• Round 1 - Derek Breese (Bishop Carroll) won by decision over Miller Unruh (Abilene) (Dec 9-3)
• Round 2 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Aldo Fortes (Great Bend) (Fall 0:58)
• Round 3 - Connor Cosand (Beloit) won by decision over Miller Unruh (Abilene) (Dec 7-4)
JV 120B - Tristan Randles’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 points.
• Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by fall over Ashley Abbott (Salina Central) (Fall 1:48)
• Round 2 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by fall over Chris Lasluisa (Chapman) (Fall 1:49)
• Round 3 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by fall over Riley Bohl (Minneapolis) (Fall 0:49)
JV 126A - Dayton Wuthnow’s place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 points.
• Round 1 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Braxton Kindel (Concordia) (Fall 1:34)
• Round 2 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Michael Skubitz (Bishop Carroll) (Fall 1:27)
• Round 4 - Ashton Schreiner (Junction City) won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) (Fall 0:32)
• Round 5 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) (Fall 1:55)
JV 126A - Johnathan Ritchie’s place is 3rd and has scored 6.0 points.
• Round 2 - Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) won by major decision over Ashton Schreiner (Junction City) (Maj 10-1)
• Round 3 - Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) won by fall over Michael Skubitz (Bishop Carroll) (Fall 2:55)
• Round 4 - Braxton Kindel (Concordia) won by decision over Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) (Dec 4-3)
• Round 5 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) (Fall 1:55)
JV 145 - Aidan Henely’s place is 5th and has scored 0.0 points.
• Round 2 - Henry Buresh (Bishop Carroll) won in sudden victory - 1 over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (SV-1 5-3)
• Round 3 - Trent Wellbrock (Salina South) won by decision over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Dec 3-2)
• Round 4 - Brennon Gann (Bishop Carroll) won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Fall 1:38)
• Round 5 - Kekoa Quintana (Junction City) won by decision over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Dec 4-3)
JV 160 - Laryssa Brown’s place is 5th and has scored 9.0 points.
• Round 1 - Peyton Augustine (Salina South) won by fall over Laryssa Brown (Abilene) (Fall 0:48)
• Round 2 - Makelti Hastings (Salina Central) won by fall over Laryssa Brown (Abilene) (Fall 0:46)
• Round 3 - Laryssa Brown (Abilene) won by forfeit over Nathan Smith (Junction City) (FF)
• Round 4 - Brennon Hammock (Junction City) won by fall over Laryssa Brown (Abilene) (Fall 0:28)
• Round 5 - Laryssa Brown (Abilene) won by injury default over Jacob Pfannenstiel (Bishop Carroll) (Inj. 0:00)
JV 170A - Luke Hager’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 points.
• Round 1 - James Hancock (Junction City) won by fall over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Fall 0:50)
• Round 2 - Jacob Foulk (Bishop Carroll) won by fall over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Fall 0:29)
• Round 3 - Jose Guevarra (Great Bend) won by fall over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Fall 0:51)
JV 170B - Lyndsey Buechman’s place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 points.
• Round 1 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Haley Phillips (Smoky Valley) (Fall 2:44)
• Round 2 - Chayton Alquist-Pennell (Concordia) won by fall over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) (Fall 2:32)
• Round 4 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Makayla Anderson (Salina Central) (Fall 0:24)
• Round 5 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by medical forfeit over Cameron Behr (Junction City) (MFF)
