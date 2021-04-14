Abilene JV Track Meet Results
Girls 4x800m Relay
Abilene, 1st 12:28.23
Boys 4x800m Relay
Abilene A, 1st 9:33.26
Abilene B, 2nd 10:03.70
Chapman, 4th 10:30.56
Boys 110m Hurdles
Judah Bowell-Armstrong, Abilene, 2nd 18.31
Girls 1600M
McKenzie Brock, Abilene, 6th 7:45.33
Boys 1600M
Dayton Wuthnow, Abilene, 1st 5:09.59
Jack Hunter, Abilene, 5th 5:33.42
Girls 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 2nd 56.73
Boys 4x100m Relay
Abilene A, 2nd 48.41
Abilene B, 5th 51.77
Chapman, 6th 51.81
Girls 400M
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 4th 1:08.00
Aelyn Pecina, Abilene, 6th 1:09.62
Boys 400M
Thurman Geissinger, Abilene, 2nd 58.31
Keaton Hargraves, 4th 58.78
Boys 300m Hurdles
Judah Bowell-Armstrong, Abilene, 2nd 46.09
Boys 800M
Miqueas Mazo, 1st 2:20.04
Girls 200M
Mia Johnson, Abilene, 5th 30.16
Aly Brown, Abilene, 6th 30.65
Boys 200M
Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 1st 24.54
Zander Ehrich, Abilene, 4th 25.21
Girls 3200M
Alice Bathurst, Abilene, 3rd 16:03.00
Boys 3200M
Trevor Tovar, Abilene, 1st 11:26.72
Levi Hagar, Abilene, 2nd 11:34.24
Adam Weishaar, Abilene, 6th 12:37.75
Girls 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 1st 4:37.06
Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene A, 1st 3:54.95
Abilene B, 5th 4:03.50
Chapman, 7th 4:40.40
Girls High Jump
Claira Dannefer, Abilene 1st 4-6
Mia Johnson, Abilene, 5th 4-0
Boys High Jump
Zander Ehrich, Abilene, 1st 5-4
Girls Long Jump
Kamryn Phillips, Chapman, 5th 13-2.50
Aly Brown, Abilene, 6th 13-2
Boys Long Jump
Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 2nd 17-10
Girls Triple Jump
Bailey Woody, Abilene, 4th 25-6.50
Boys Shot Put
Ryan Hengemuhle, Chapman, 6th 31-11.75
Ryan Rutz, Chapman, 7th 30-5
Girls Shot Put
Melody Winkel, Chapman, 1st 29-8.50
Madison Brown, Chapman, 7th 20-4
Boys Javelin
Mason Barnum, Chapman, 2nd 108-4
Braden Litzinger, Chapman 3rd 105-5
Brandon Jackson, Chapman, 5th 101-11
Girls Javelin
Melody Winkel, Chapman, 3rd 73-4
Boys Pole Vault
Toben Schwartz, Abilene, 1st 9-6
Aden Gose, Abilene, 2nd 9-6
Judah Bowell-Armstrong, Abilene, 3rd 9-0
Wyatt Schmitt, Abilene 4th, 8-6
Cougar Edwards, Chapman, 6th 7-6
Travis Leasure, Chapman, 7th 7-0
Girls Pole Vault
Tearney McGivney, Abilene, 3rd 7-0
Darby Anguiano, Abilene, 4th 6-6
Jentree McGivney, Abilene, 4th 6-6
Boys Throws Relay
Chapman, 3rd 56.30
Abilene, 4th 1:00.27
Boys Team Scores
Junction City 169.5, Abilene 160, Rock Creek 103, Smoky Valley 95, Chapman 39, Flint Hills Christian 23.5, Clay Center 11.
Girls Team Scores
Junction City 166.5, Flint Hills Christian 115, Rock Creek 100.5, Abilene 79, Smoky Valley 37, Clay Center 31, Chapman 20.
