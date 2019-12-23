The Abilene Cowboy JV wrestling team hosted its annual tournament Friday night in the AHS gym.
In boys competition, the Cowboys had Tristan Randles (120), Jonathan Ritchie (126 A) and Dayton Wuthnow (126 B) all place first in their brackets.
Abilene also hosted a girls wrestling division as well and sophomore Lyndsey Buechman, a state medalist from last year, placed first with three pins at 170. Junior Skyleigh Pflaster, also a state placer in 2018-19, finished third and first year wrestler Laryssa Brown was second place at 155. Brown is a senior but has not wrestled competitively since middle school.
Abilene JV Tourney
Results for Abilene
JV 109 GA Skyleigh Pflaster’s place is 3rd
• Round 2 - Sarah Zimmerman (Hays ) won by decision over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) (Dec 7-5)
• Round 3 - Jadyn Thompson (Pratt) won by decision over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) (Dec 3-0)
JV 120 Miller Unruh’s place is 2nd
• Round 1 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won in sudden victory - 1 over Blayden Schuck (Wamego) (SV-1 6-4)
• Round 2 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by decision over Miller Unruh (Abilene) (Dec 3-2)
• Round 3 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by decision over Kai Barton (Marysville) (Dec 5-2)
JV 120 Tristan Randles’s place is 1st
• Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by fall over Kai Barton (Marysville) (Fall 0:56)
• Round 2 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by decision over Miller Unruh (Abilene) (Dec 3-2)
• Round 3 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by fall over Blayden Schuck (Wamego) (Fall 0:19)
JV 126A Johnathan Ritchie’s place is 1st
• Round 1 - Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) won by fall over Clayton Douglass (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley High School ) (Fall 0:21)
• Round 2 - Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) won by decision over Braxton Kindel (Concordia) (Dec 4-1)
JV 126B Dayton Wuthnow’s place is 1st
• Round 1 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Bergun Kindel (Concordia) (Fall 1:14)
• Round 2 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Skylar Lockard (McPherson) (Fall 3:43)
JV 145 Aidan Henely’s place is 3rd
• Round 2 - Jacob Irwin (Scott City Community) won by decision over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Dec 4-2)
• Round 3 - Trent Wellbrock (Salina South) won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Fall 0:51)
JV 155 G Laryssa Brown’s place is 2nd
• Round 1 - Holli Giddings (McPherson) won by fall over Laryssa Brown (Abilene) (Fall 1:14)
• Round 2 - Laryssa Brown (Abilene) won by fall over Aislyn Bailey (Junction City) (Fall 0:27)
• Round 3 - Laryssa Brown (Abilene) won by fall over Sydney Mitchell (Phillipsburg) (Fall 1:07)
JV 170 G Lyndsey Buechman’s place is 1st
• Round 1 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Brittani Burgess (McPherson) (Fall 0:30)
• Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley High School ) (Fall 1:38)
• Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Elena Herl (Hays ) (Fall 0:23)
JV 170A Luke Hager’s place is 3rd
• Round 1 - Ashton Putz (Hays ) won by fall over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Fall 0:51)
• Round 2 - Cody Barnes (Marysville) won by decision over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Dec 7-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.