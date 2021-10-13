AHS JV football (4-1), Monday, Oct 4 @ Hays.
AHS 33 Hays 16
Results and Comments by JV Coach Brad Hartman
1st Quarter (0-0)
*Neither team scored.
2nd Quarter (14-8)
*60 yard TD punt return by Weston Rock with a great block on the sideline by Joe Nicks. 2-pt conversion pass from Aaron Hartman to Judah Bowell. (8-0)
*Hays TD run and successful 2-pt conversion good. (8-8)
*Tommy Keener 27 yard TD run with under 1 min left in half. PAT no good. (14-8) *Judah Bowell interception with 8 seconds left in the half to end Hays drive.
3rd Quarter (20-8)
*Judah Bowell pass break up on 4th down to end Hays drive. *Weston Rock 25 yard TD run. PAT pass failed. (20-8) *Kyson Becker QB sack for 12 yard loss.
4th Quarter (33-16)
*Judah Bowell 32 yard interception return.
*20 yard TD pass from Aaron Hartman to Kyson Becker. 2-pt conversion no good. (26-8) *Tyler Green QB sack on 4th down.
*Thomas McClendon 10 yard TD run. PAT kick good by Tyler Holloway. (33-8)
*Hays TD pass and successful 2-pt conversion. (33-16)
QUOTES
Coach Brad Hartman: “What a great win for our kids. Our coaches are so proud of our players with the effort we are seeing. I was very proud of our offensive line today opening holes for our backs. Hunter Clark, Dominick Holt, Gavin Runyon, Vincent Webb, and Tyler Holloway did a great job blocking. Defensively, it seemed like Landon Taplin was in their offensive backfield throughout the game making tackles and Judah Bowell was making some great plays in the secondary for us. The kids are flying around having fun in games. We’ve won four in a row and will have a tough test next Monday against Southeast of Saline.”
