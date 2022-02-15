The Abilene Cowboys Varsity Wrestling Team dominated the Chapman Irish in an NCKL duel 51-24. Despite the Cowboys giving up 24 team points, they lost only one head-to-head match throughout the lineup. Abilene, being open in three weight classes, allowed the Irish to earn 18 of their team points during the evening.
Head Coach James Stout altered his lineup and moved a majority of his wrestlers up a weight class to match up with Chapman, and the strategy paid off.
“Proud of our guys who wrestled up and won. It’s asking a lot for them to give up weight to their opponent and compete. It says a lot about our kids,” Stout said.
Chapman’s received its first six points in the opening 106 pound weight class by Abilene being open. The Cowboys would then win eight head-to-head matches in a row and receive two open byes to comfortably lead 51-9 with just three matches left in the duel.
Myles Callahan (113), Christopher McClanahan (126), Joseph Welsh (132), Javin Welsh (145) and Triston Randles (182) would all win by fall. Both Ethan Gonzales and Tucker Cell would receive open byes.
Three middle weight matches ended up being the most competitive matches of the duel. The highlighted match of the evening came with two state qualifying wrestling in Abilene’s Braden Wilson and Chapman’s Justin Wisner-McLane. Both wrestlers wrestled well. Wilson, however, controlled a majority of the match and hung onto o a 4-1 decision.
Abilene freshman Landon Taplin, then came from behind in the third period to win his math 3-2 at 160 pounds against Gus Johns. Eli Schubert then held on for a 6-0 decision against Ryan Clark.
The Irish would then finish the scoring by receiving two open weight byes at 195 and 220 before winning their only match of the night at 285 pounds.
Abilene now gets ready to prepare for Regional Wrestling which will be held at Abilene Feb. 19.
