Abilene High School held Homecoming activities last Friday at Cowboy Stadium at half time of Chapman’s 46-0 win over the Cowboys.Senior Aly Johnson, third from left, was crowned as the 2020 AHS Homecoming Queen.Other candidates included seniors Claire Weishaar, Bailey Rock, Brynna Ade and Allison Liby.Also on Friday, the high school recognized the 2020 seniors in football, football cheer, AHS singers, cross country, girl’s tennis and volleyball.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.