Varsity Girls 191
Lyndsey Buechman’s place is 1st and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Amelia Britting (McPherson) (Fall 0:54)
Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by decision over Madi Tolle (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) (Dec 4-0)
Senior Lyndsey Buechman is undefeated with a record of 8-0 on the season after winning the championship on Friday. She moved up a weight class this week as there was a chance that multiple state placers and a state champion would be in the tournament at this weight, and she was excited to face some great competition. While not all of the wrestlers she hoped to see showed up, she did defeat a very tough Madi Tolle of Smoky Valley, who was last year’s third place finisher in 4-1A state at 191 lbs.
Varsity Girls 155B
Alyssia Brown’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 2 - Lydia Peterson (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) won by fall over Alyssia Brown (Abilene) (Fall 1:09)
Round 3 - Alyssia Brown (Abilene) won by fall over Destanie Spear (McPherson) (Fall 3:00)
Sophomore Aly Brown finished the 2021 portion of our schedule with a 7-2 record, which is very impressive for a second-year wrestler. She was committed to doing extra over the summer by attending wrestling camps and other workouts, so it is great to see her reap the rewards of her hard work.
Varsity Girls 155C
Danielle Ogden’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kinlea Reimler (Brookville-Ell-Saline) won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) (Fall 0:25)
Round 2 - Marlee VandeVelde (Silver Lake) won by decision over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) (Dec 6-2)
Round 3 - Danielle Ogden (Abilene) won by fall over Piper Clark (Wamego) (Fall 3:58)
Having never wrestled before this season, freshman Danielle Ogden earned the first medal of her career by pinning her final opponent. The excitement and joy she showed upon learning she had won the third-place medal was truly heartwarming. Danielle is one of the hardest workers in the wrestling room, and her improvement over the first month of her career is a testament to that. She has a very bright future on the mat.
Varsity Girls 235
Miranda Radenberg’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) (Fall 0:13)
Round 3 - Bailey Morales (Salina-Central HS) won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) (Fall 2:46)
Also new to wrestling this season, freshman Miranda Radenberg ran into some tough competition at this tournament. She started by facing the top-ranked wrestler in her weight class, Chelsey Armbruster of Chapman, who was also last year’s state runner up. Her second match was against an experienced Salina Central wrestler, and I couldn’t be happier with the toughness and determination she showed in a tight battle until getting caught late in the second period.
