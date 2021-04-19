Abilene High School Results from Wichita State Pre-State Challenge
Class 4A-6A
Girls 100m – Reagan Ditto, 19th 14.15
Girls 100m – Addie Hasenbank, 20th, 14.73
Girls 200m – Allie Cross, 17th 29.04
Girls 200m – Reagan Ditto, 22nd 30.63
Girls 400m – Chloe Rock, 11th, 1:07.06
Girls 400m – Bailey Rock, 12th 1:07.47
Girls 400m – Samantha Stout, 20th 1:09.20
Girls 800m – Eden Bathurst, 5th 2:35.52
Girls 1600m – Eden Bathurst, 7th 5:45.35
Girls 1600m – Bailey Rock, 12th 6:02.42
Girls 100m Hurdles – Joy Clemence, 5th 18.19
Girls 100m Hurdles – Amara Johnson, 9th 19.19
Girls 300m Hurdles – Joy Clemence, 4th 51.66
Girls 300m Hurdles – Tessa Bender, 9th 54.81
Girls 4x100SHR – Abilene, 3rd 1:16.12
Girls 4x100m Relay – Abilene, 11th 57.33
Girls 4x400m Relay – Abilene, 4th 4:29.52
Girls 4x800m Relay – Abilene 2nd, 10:51.24
Girls High Jump – Amara Johnson, 5th 4-9.00
Girls High Jump – Claira Dannefer, 15th 4-05.25
Girls Triple Jump – Allie Cross, 11th 29-08.25
Boys 100m – Caleb Burt, 22nd 11.78
Boys 100m – Jaylen West, 27th 12.40
Boys 400m – Lucas DeDonder, 7th 54.78
Boys 800m – Grant Waite, 8th 2:07.62
Boys 800m – Triston Cottone, 24th 2:14.82
Boys 1600m – Grant Waite, 6th 4:45.18
Boys 1600m – Triston Cottone, 15th 4:57.13
Boys 300m Hurdles – Nathan Hartman, 14th 50.13
Boys 4x100m Relay – Abilene, 10th 47.36
Boys 4x400m Relay – Abilene, 4th 3:44.47
Boys Long Jump – Caleb Burt, 3rd 19-07.75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.