Results for Abilene and Chapman (top 6)
Girls 4x800M Relay
Chapman, 2nd, 13.01.82
Boys 4x800M Relay
Abilene A, 1st, 9:11.89
Chapman A, 3rd, 9:53.82
Abilene B, 5th, 10:16.24
Girls 110M Hurdles
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 5th, 21.91
Boys 110M Hurdles
Ian Sayers, Chapman, 4th, 20.30
Girls 1600M
Arissa Cathey, Abilene, 1st, 6:15.81
Boys 1600M
Jack Hunter, Abilene, 4th, 5:23.73
Girls 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 46.98
Girls Throwers Relay
Chapman, 1st, 1:01.42
Boys Throwers Relay
Chapman, 5th, 54.97
Girls 400M
Makenna Stover, 5th, 1:10.80
Boys 400M
Justin Blocker, Chapman, 4th, 57.02
Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, 6th, 57.63
Girls 300M Hurdles
Aleena Watson, Abilene, 2nd, 58.05
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 3rd, 1:00.16
Girls 800M
Taya Rowley, Chapman, 4th, 2:55.12
Boys 800M
Oscar Espinoza, Abilene, 1st, 2:12.66
Braden Short, Abilene, 3rd, 2:19.16
Hunter Taphorn, Chapman, 6th, 2:27.01
Boys 200M
Tyler Green, Abilene, 1st, 24.03
Zeb Schultze, Abilene, 4th, 24.40
Boys 3200M
Levi Hager, Abilene, 1st, 10:59.81
Dakota Nisbeth, Chapman, 5th, 11:43.54
Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene A, 1st, 4:41.56
Chapman A, 5th, 5:16.01
Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene A, 1st, 3:39.56
Chapman A, 4th, 3:56.72
Abilene B, 6th, 4:03.90
Girls High Jump
Nora Kvacik, Chapman, 6th, 4-2
Boys High Jump
Tyler Green, Abilene, 1st, 6-1
Girls Pole Vault
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st, 8-0
Taya Rowley, Chapman, T-2nd, 6-6
Gracie Hylton, Abilene, T-2nd, 6-6
Faith Gentry, Chapman, T-2nd, 6-6
Anna Bryan, Chapman, 6th, 6-6
Boys Pole Vault
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, T-2nd, 9-0
Girls Long Jump
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 4th, 13-10.25
Boys Long Jump
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 2nd, 19-2.50
Girls Triple Jump
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 1st, 32-9.75
Makeena Stover, Abilene, 4th, 29-5.25
Boys Triple Jump
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 3rd, 36-7
Justin Blocker, Chapman, 6th, 34-3
Girls Shot Put
Emilee Ediger, Abilene, 3rd, 26-9.25
Claire Kuntz, Chapman, 4th, 26-8
Girls Discus
Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 1st, 80-9
Claire Kuntz, Chapman, 3rd, 74-0
Kambree Bryson, Abilene, 4th, 71-3
Girls Javelin
Emilee Ediger, Abilene, 1st, 88-7
Kambree Bryson, Abilene, 2nd, 85-2
Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 6th, 78-2
Boys Javelin
Adam Weishaar, Abilene, 3rd, 114-8
Team Scores
Boys
Manhattan 160, Junction City 101, Rock Creek 85, Abilene 84, Hays 49, Chapman 48, Clay Center 15, Minneapolis 14.
Girls
Junction City 112, Manhattan 108, Chapman 93, Rock Creek 90, Abilene 75, Hays 46, Minneapolis 14, Concordia 9, Smoky Valley 9, Clay Center 5.
