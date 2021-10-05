Abilene JV Results - Team 2nd place
Pool Play
Abilene def Junction City 25-18, 25-13
Abilene def Marysville 22-25, 25-10, 15-12
Abilene def Riley Co. 25-13, 25-15
Semi Finals
Abilene def TMP 25-12, 25-12
Final
Smoky Valley def Abilene 25-20, 19-25, 15-8
Abilene C Team Results- Team 2nd place
Pool Pla
Abilene def Council Grove 25-13, 25-8
Abilene def Russell 25-5, 25-11
Abilene def Rossville 25-11, 25-15
Semi Finals
Abilene def Wamego 25-10, 25-22
Final
Hays def Abilene 29-27, 26-24
