Abilene’s Never Surrender MMA Gym hosted the first live professional sporting event in Kansas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday in Abilene.
Fighters from all over the country made their way to Abilene to participate in the event. There were no fans in attendance and the organizers made sure they had health care professionals to insure everyone was kept safe. Masks were worn and temperatures were taken.
There were five different styles of fights on the boxing card Saturday. Boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, MMA and bare-knuckle fighting were on the agenda. There were 17 different fights on the night’s card.
Owner Samuel Kleinbeck said the event went great especially combining the five combative sports for the first time in history. He continued to say that it brought people together and brought back a combative spirit to the people.
Co-promoter John Carden said he hopes to have the next fight as soon as July in Topeka depending on the revenue and stream results from Saturday night’s action.
The fight in Abilene was streamed to various fight and sports sites.
