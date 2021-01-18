Senior Abi Lillard put the Abilene Cowgirls on her back offensively Monday evening by scoring a game high 19 points that lifted Abilene to its first win of the year 41-26 over the Lady Irish.
Lillard netted four threes from her favorite spot in the left corner as she helped guide the Cowgirls to an early lead and then never trailed in the contest against Chapman.
The Lady Irish did make a comeback early in the second half as they went on an 8-1 run to open the third quarter to cut the lead to 19-18. Lillard then engineered a Cowgirl 9-1 run that put Abilene up 28-19 headed to the fourth.
Jenna Hayes and Reagan Ditto had six points each for Abilene while Chapman was led by Grace Merritt and Shannon Anderson with six each.
Abilene is now 1-5 and will play Liberal in the opening round of the SIT Thursday in Salina.
The Cowboys didn’t get the lead in the boys contest until a buzzer beating three gave Abilene a 23-21 advantage at the half. Chapman played multiple defenses against the Cowboys in the first half and Trey Adams, Eli Riegel and Camden Liebau had nice first half scoring to lead the Fighting Irish.
Abilene senior Avery Bryson spurred the Cowboys to a big second half as Abilene won going away 50-35 over Chapman. Bryson had a game high 14 points while Kaleb Becker pumped in 12 for the Cowboys. McVan ended with nine after making three of Abilene’s five treys of the game.
Liebau had 12 to lead the Irish and Adams finished with 11 points.
The Cowboys are now 5-2 and will Concordia Thursday afternoon in the first round of the SIT in Salina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.