CHAPMAN – Leading by 22 points heading to the fourth quarter, the Abilene Cowboys survived a hectic comeback by the Chapman Fighting Irish and their own lack luster play to edge the Irish 60-50 Tuesday night on the road.
Abilene started strong like they have all year only to get sloppy with the ball. Jumping out to a 13-5 lead midway through the first quarter, the Cowboys went scoreless the final three and one-half minutes of the period. Camden Liebau and Trey Adams hit buckets for Chapman to narrow the score to 13-10.
The Cowboy’s Kaleb Becker opened the second quarter with a swishing three and he added a pair of field goals and went four for four from the line to lead Abilene to an 18-point second quarter score and take a 31-19 advantage to the break. Chapman’s last first half score came at the 3:34 mark and the Cowboys had the momentum heavily in their favor. Senior Avery Bryson put in his seventh point of the half in the final two minutes and Becker made a pair of free throws and a buzzer-beating jumper to send Abilene to break on a roll.
“It’s not good going into sub-state playing like that,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said as looked for answers as to why that continues to happen. “We kind of took advantage of the fact they played against Marysville last night and then I don’t know whether we lost interest or what, but that was definitely not a good fourth quarter at all. That’s not acceptable especially this time of the season. We should be playing our best basketball now. That was really disappointing tonight.”
The third quarter began Abilene’s offensive slump, as the ball would not fall early. Senior Blaise McVan got the only early field goal by either team as he hit his second three of the game. He then finished with a steal that turned into a break away layup to give Abilene a 16-point cushion. Senior Josh Stuber added a nifty drive to the bucker followed by a free shot from senior Grant Heintz and the Cowboys led 42-20.
The Cowboy defense frustrated the Irish in the third quarter and held them to a single free throw offensively by Adams.
Bryson opened the fourth with a basket that padded the lead to 24 points before Adams hit his first of two final period treys. Senior Trevor Erickson scored four of his game total eight points in the last period and the Irish made the Cowboys pay as they cashed in on 11 of 15 free throws in the final five minutes of the game.
The Cowboys went into a slump shooting their own charity tosses and went more than three minutes without scoring a field goal. Meanwhile, Eli Riegel, Adams and Liebau went back-to-back-to-back with threes that powered the Irish to a 30-point fourth quarter rally.
Stuber popped in a three for the Cowboys at the 4:27 mark but that was the last field goal made by Abilene. Over the next four and one-half minutes they went 11 of 15 from the line while Chapman junior Trevor Meade had a jumper and the Irish went six of six from the line. Senior Jon Jenkins hit a three with 26 seconds remaining in the game that closed the gap all the way down to seven points at 56-49.
The Irish fouled the Cowboys quickly on every remaining possession and Becker and McVan answered with a pair of free throws each to give Abilene the 10-point win.
Becker had a game high 18 points to lead Abilene with Bryson adding 15 and Stuber and McVan having 10 points each. Liebau led Chapman with 17 and Adams popped in 11.
Abilene improves to 10-5 on the year and will host Concordia on Thursday for the final regular season game of the year before preparing for sub-state play next week. Chapman falls to 3-13 and will travel to Rock Creek Thursday to complete their schedule. Abilene is expected to host Chapman next week in the first round of sub-state, as the seeding will be announced some time Wednesday.
“Concordia is good and they are playing well right now,” Graefe said. “They have a bunch of long kids and we had to rally for a win up there. They are trouble and we are going to have to figure out how to defend them.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 60, Chapman 50
Abilene 13 18 11 18 – 60
Chapman 10 9 1 30 – 50
Abilene (10-5) – Stuber 10, McVan 10, West 3, Bryson 15, Anderson 1, Becker 18, Heintz 3. Totals: 13 (5) 19-28 60.
Chapman (3-13) – Riegel 8, Adams 11, Erickson 8, Jenkins 6, Liebau 17. Totals: 7 (8) 12-15 50.
