BELOIT - The Abilene Cowboys rode the success the first six wrestlers to gain momentum and then hold on for a huge wrestling victory over ranked Beloit Thursday at Beloit.
Christopher McClanahan (106), Cooper Wuthnow (113), Kaleb Stroda (120), Will Stroda (126), Braden Wilson (132) and Javin Welsh (138) all earned wins by pins over their Beloit opponents to go up 36-0 on the team score.
Trenton Wuthnow (160) won by forfeit to go up 42-10 and then the Cowboys held their breath through the upper weights to hang on for a 42-37 win.
Abilene @ Beloit on 12/12/2019.
Abilene (ABIL) 42.0 Beloit (BELO) 37.0 106: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over C Adams (BELO) (Fall 1:33) 113: Cooper Wuthnow (ABIL) over A Loomis (BELO) (Fall 1:58) 120: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over M Fuller (BELO) (Fall 5:05) 126: William Stroda (ABIL) over A Carr (BELO) (Fall 1:21) 132: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over J Barry (BELO) (Fall 2:44) 138: Javin Welsh (ABIL) over Caden Anderson (BELO) (Fall 4:18) 145: Tate Kadel (BELO) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (Fall 1:08) 152: Hunter Prochaska (BELO) over Jackson Randles (ABIL) (MD 11-1) 160: Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) over (BELO) (For.) 170: Landon Kadel (BELO) over Lyndsey Buechman (ABIL) (Fall 3:27) 182: Brennan Walker (BELO) over Luke Hager (ABIL) (Fall 1:14) 195: Braden Burks (BELO) over Colby Mohr (ABIL) (Fall 3:29) 220: Cameron Konkel (BELO) over Brandon Parker (ABIL) (Dec 8-1) 285: Creighton Johnson (BELO) over Adam Henely (ABIL) (Fall 2:14)
Results for Abilene @ Abilene vs Beloit JV Matches (12/12/2019)
120: Miller Unruh (Abilene) – DNP Conner Cosand (Beloit) over Miller Unruh (Abilene) (Dec 6-3)
132: Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) – DNP Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) over Cameron Hajny (Beloit) (Fall 5:55)
132: Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) – DNP Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) over Cameron Hajny (Beloit) (Fall 1:59)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.