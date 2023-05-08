The Abilene Cowboys and Cowgirl track teams finished second at the Southeast of Saline Invitational Track Meet on Friday evening.
Southeast of Saline Track Invite 2023
Results for Abilene
(Top 6)
Girls 100M Hurdles
Tessa Bender, Abilene, 6th, 17.63
Boys 110M Hurdles
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 1st, 14.69
Girls 100M
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 3rd, 13.04
Boys 100M
Tyler Green, Abilene, 2nd, 11.21
Girls 200M
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 2nd, 28.09
Chloe Rock, Abilene, 3rd, 28.19
Boys 200M
Tyler Green, Abilene, 2nd, 23.83
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 3rd, 23.99
Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 4th, 24.12
Girls 4x800M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 10:15.03 (Arissa Cathey, Eden Bathurst, Sammy Stout, Chloe Rock)
Boys 4x800M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 8:30.27 (Triston Cottone, Levi Hager, Dayton Wuthnow, Grant Waite)
Girls 1600M
Arissa Cathey, Abilene, 6th, 5:54.12
Boys 1600M
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 5th, 4:50.43
Girls 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 52.35 (Tessa Bender, Claira Dannefer, Chloe Rock, Renatta Heintz)
Boys 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 2nd 44.58 (Zeb Schultze, Carson Woodworth, Taygen Funston, Tyler Green)
Girls 4x100 Throwers Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 1:01.01 (Callie Jones, Jentree McGivney, Kambree Bryson, Emilee Ediger)
Boys 4x100 Throwers Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 51.66 (Jaxon Cuba, Zane Schultze, Gavin Runyon, Tristan Randles)
Girls 400M
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 1st, 1:00.19
Girls 300M Hurdles
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 5th, 54.07
Boys 300M Hurdles
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 1st, 40.45
Boys 800M
Grant Waite, Abilene, 2nd, 2:01.66
Girls 3200M
Arissa Cathey, Abilene, 6th, 12:52.67
Boys 3200M
Dayton Wuthnow, Abilene, 5th, 10:51.63
Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 4:17.09 (Renatta Heintz, Sammy Stout, Eden Bathurst, Chloe Rock)
Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 3:28.70 (Triston Cottone, Judah Bowell, Grant Waite, Zeb Schultze)
Girls Long Jump
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 2nd, 16-03.00
Boys Long Jump
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 4th, 19-06.00
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 5th, 19-05.50
Girls High Jump
Amara Johnson, Abilene, T-5th, 4-09
Boys High Jump
Tyler Green, Abilene, 1st, 5-09
Jaxon Cuba, Abilene, 4th, 5-05
Girls Javelin
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 5th, 107-03
Boys Javelin
Tristan Randles,2nd, 143-01
Girls Pole Vault
Jentree McGivney, Abilene, T-5th, 7-09
Boys Pole Vault
Parker Farr, Abilene, 6th, 10-09.00
Team Scores:
Girls
Beloit 176, Abilene 81.50, Southeast of Saline 73, Hoisington 69, Bennington 67, Sacred Heart 66, Minneapolis 47.50.
Boys
Southeast of Saline 181.50, Abilene 121, Hoisington 89, Beloit 72, Bennington 67, Minneapolis 37.50, Sacred Heart 13.
