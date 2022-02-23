The Abilene Cowboys escaped against the Clay Center Tigers with a one point win on Friday night 60-59. In what was a high intensity game, both teams also had to deal with foul trouble on the night.
Abilene would jump out to a quick 9-0 lead to open the game before a Clay Center timeout at the 4:49 mark. The timeout would allow the Tigers to regroup and close out the quarter on a 13-0 run for a 13-9 first quarter lead.
Despite six different players for the Cowboys scoring points in the second quarter in Kaleb Becker, Grant Waite, Triston Cottone, Thomas McClendon and Brax Fisher, Clay Center would continue to lead at halftime by four points, 33-28. Abilene’s full court pressure to open the third quarter would lead to six points off of turnovers in the first minute for a 34-33 lead. The Cowboys would go ahead and out score the Tigers 17-11 in the quarter to claim a 45-44 lead at the end of three quarters. Abilene’s largest lead of the game at eight points would be at the 4:38 mark of the fourth quarter. The Cowboys would be forced to close out the game at the free throw line to seal the game. Led by Becker’s 10 successsful free throws, Abilene would make 11 of their 14 attempts in the final quarter. Despite making a majority of their free throws, the Clay Center offense continued to make shots and would close the game to within one point with five seconds to go. After a missed Abilene free throw, the Tigers had one last opportunity in the game. With 3.5 seconds to go, Clay Center got a good look at a half court shot at the buzzer that hit off the backboard and missed, sealing the one point win for the Cowboys 60-59.
Clay Center, now 9-10 overall and 4-5 in the NCKL, was led in scoring by Carson Floersch with 17 points and Mark Hoffman with 16 points.
Abilene, now 13-6 overall and 7-2 in the NCKL, was led by Kaleb Becker with 23 points and Triston Cottone with 12 points.
Box Score:
Cowboys: 9 28 45 60 (13-6, 7-2)
Clay Center: 13 33 44 59 (9-10, 4-5)
Abilene Scoring: Kaleb Becker 23 P.O.G., Tristin Cottone 12, Grant Waite 8, Cooper Wildey 7, Thomas McClendon 7, Brax Fisher 3
Clay Center: Carson Floersch 17, Mark Hoffman 16, Justin Wright 6, AJ Peerson 5, Lane Musselman 5, Simon Lee 4, Cole Pladson 3, Jace Weller 2, Zane Bloom 1
