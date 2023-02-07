Braden Wilson defeated Talyn Pfizenmaier by way of an escape

In what was the match of the evening, Abilene’s Braden Wilson (shown top) ranked #3 in Class 4A at 157 pounds defeated #4 ranked Talyn Pfizenmaier 1-0 by way of an escape in the third period. 

 Brad Anderson

NCKL rivals squared off in a dual on the wrestling mat last Thursday evening under the spotlight at Clay Center, and the Abilene Cowboys narrowly defeated the Clay Center Tigers 36-34. 

Abilene took an early 10-0 lead in the dual when Gage Taylor at 106 pounds won by major decision over Miller Coffman and Jayden Krinhop at 113 pounds won by fall over Greyson Barleen in the first period.  

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.