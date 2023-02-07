NCKL rivals squared off in a dual on the wrestling mat last Thursday evening under the spotlight at Clay Center, and the Abilene Cowboys narrowly defeated the Clay Center Tigers 36-34.
Abilene took an early 10-0 lead in the dual when Gage Taylor at 106 pounds won by major decision over Miller Coffman and Jayden Krinhop at 113 pounds won by fall over Greyson Barleen in the first period.
The Tigers then rebounded for six team points with a win by fall at 120 pounds as returning state qualifier Hayden Kalivida defeated Lane Hoekman.
The Cowboys then answered in a big way as they won the next six matches in a row to build a 36-6 lead. The run started as 126 pounder Christopher McClanahan won by decision over Jimmy Gordon 12-5, Parker Farr, won a major decision over JT Alton 13-2, Joseph Welsh won by decision 14-5 over Cale Tromp, Tucker Cell won by fall in the first period over Aiden Argo, and Landon Taplin won by fall in the first period over Tristan Kramer.
The final win by the Cowboys on the evening proved to be the “Match of the evening “ as both returning state ranked and state qualifiers Braden Wilson and Talyn Pfizenmaier squared off at 157 pounds. As expected neither wrestler gained complete control during the match. After a scoreless opening period, Pfizenmaier chose neutral position to begin the second period and once again neither wrestler scored in the period. With the third period tied 0-0, Wilson chose down and earned the first and only point of the match by escaping midway through the period for a 1-0 lead. Neither wrestler could then gain an advantage in neutral position as the time ran out for a 1-0 Wilson win.
With the amount of matches left to go in the dual, mathematically, at best if Clay Center would happen to win and earn six points on every remaining match, the dual would end in a tie.
Down 36-6 team wise, Clay Center would begin to chip away as they recorded a win by fall at 165 pounds by returning state qualifier Brett Loader over Eli Schubert. Head coach James Stout then made a decision to alter his lineup as originally planned and take a chance moving a wrestler up a weight class. With the move, Abilene forfeited the 175 pound weight class by being open and giving up six team points to the Tigers.
The movement in weight class by coach Stout simply meant that Abilene absolutely couldn’t be allowed to be pinned in either of the next two matches to guarantee a dual win as the Cowboys were open at the 285 weight class.
Abilene senior Aiden Henely rose to the challenge at 190 pounds by giving up a considerable weight disadvantage and competing at a high enough level that was good enough to help seal a Cowboys team win. As the final period ended, and despite Henely losing the match, the entire Abilene team, coaches, and crowd erupted in cheering and congratulated him as he came off the mat. The loss by decision and not by fall secured a team victory despite the outcome of the last matches.
At 215 pounds Clay Center earned another six team points as Braylon Berry won by fall in the first period over Heath Hoekman. Abilene was then open and forfeited the final weight class at 285 pounds giving up another six team points to finalize the score 36-34.
A happy and proud head coach James Stout had the following comments”
“This was truly a TEAM effort. Any dual with a 2 point differential, especially those that finish in the 30’s point wise for both teams is a great contest and good example of a hard fought battle.
The varsity matches started off with a major decision by Cowboy 106 Gage Taylor up against an opponent with a better record. That record didn’t slow or intimidate Taylor who fought hard with a late takedown to secure a Major decision and an extra team point for the Cowboys.
Jayden Krinhop followed with a pin to extend the lead to 10-0
Each match was hard fought on both sides.
The match of the night was at 157 between 2 highly ranked opponents, #3 Braden Wilson and #4 Talyn Pfizenmaier Wilson won 1-0 to extend the team score to 36-6.
165 is where the strength of the Tigers would try to make a run on the Cowboys. Clay center picked up 6 at 165. That is when we had to make a decision, our most experienced senior wrestler remaining in the lineup, Aidan Henely was slated for 175 but we only needed to avoid falls in 1 of the remaining matches to secure a team victory.
I spoke with Henely and gave him the scenario, knowing it was likely and prudent to put our faith in the battle tested senior. We elected to forfeit to one of their best wrestlers and move Henely up a weight where we were more likely to be able to avoid the Fall despite the size difference. Henely delivered and secured the Cowboy win with the 3-11 score.
“Aiden could have wrestled closer and in fact maybe won that match but would have had to take a few chances to get the match victory. He stayed safe and scored a few points while staying safe for the Team victory.” Aiden has been a team player for 4 years now and tonight he was a hero!
Each person who fought for the bonus points or not giving them up made differences that added up to a team victory.
In 2021 we tied them 39-39 and lost on tiebreaker criteria because we had more forfeits. Last year we lost by 1 point. I knew there was a chance history could repeat itself a we did not have a 285 due to an illness and the criteria was likely to end up the same. We had to find a way to prevent that tie and at that point, putting it in Aidan’s hands was the right thing to do.
We were very happy with the entire teams efforts, we were not 100% but everyone did everything they could to pitch in.”
Abilene (ABIL) 36.0 Clay Center Community (CCC) 34.0
106: Gage Taylor (ABIL) over Miller Coffman (CCC) (MD 9-1) 113: Jayden Krinhop (ABIL) over Greyson Barleen (CCC) (Fall 1:49) 120: Hayden Kalivoda (CCC) over Lane Hoekman (ABIL) (Fall 3:34) 126: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Jimmy Gordon (CCC) (Dec 12-5) 132: Parker Farr (ABIL) over JT Alton (CCC) (MD 13-2) 138: Joseph Welsh (ABIL) over Cale Tromp (CCC) (MD 13-5) 144: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Aiden Argo (CCC) (Fall 1:09) 150: Landon Taplin (ABIL) over Tristan Kramer (CCC) (Fall 1:33) 157: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Talyn Pfizenmaier (CCC) (Dec 1-0) 165: Brett Loader (CCC) over Eli Schubert (ABIL) (Fall 3:53) 175: Tucker Jackson (CCC) over (ABIL) (For.) 190: Ethan Tiers (CCC) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (MD 11-3) 215: Braylon Berry (CCC) over Heath Hoekman (ABIL) (Fall 1:09) 285: Luke Young (CCC) received a bye
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.