The Abilene Cowboys and Cowgirls cross country teams are both eager and confident to begin the upcoming 2023 season. Head coach Andy Cook, along with assistant coach Tyler Bryson expect to have some success on both the boys and girls side.
The strength of the Abilene teams will no doubt be on the girls side where they return two time state medalist Eden Bathurst. Bathurst along with teammates Arissa Cathey, and Jadence Coyle all return as NCKL medalists from a year ago.
“ I’m really excited to see our small but talented girls squad compete,” coach Cook commented. “We have some high quality athletes with us having a lot of experience returning for us. Eden is a two-time state medalist in the 5k and also holds individual state medals in the 800, 1600, 3200 – as well as team medals in the 4x800 and 4x400. Arissa is primed to have a fantastic season after earning a medal in the 3200m at the spring meet in Wichita. Jadence was our leadoff runner in the 4x800 in the spring and earned her first state medal. All three of them were NCKL medalist in the NCKL Cross Country meet last fall at Concordia.”
After graduating several key members of last years boys team, the Cowboys somewhat will be rebuilding their varsity squad. They do however return some experienced runners that have seen varsity action.
“This year is going to be a reset year for us.” said Cook. “We graduated four incredible seniors from last season. However, we will return a lot of experience. Levi Hager has been a member of two state qualifying teams, and is coming into the season in great condition. Oscar Espinoza was one of our scorers last year but unfortunately had a rough end of season due to an injury. We also return some former state qualifying team members such as Jack Hunter, Carson Woodworth and Ethan Gonzales. We also have some new athletes into the program that I expect to see having success.”
The NCKL once again looks to be very strong, and the competition will be tough. On the girls side, Clay Center has a strong team, and Wamego will have some strong individuals. Coach Cook also expects to see Concordia improving in the next year or two. The Cowgirls are expecting their top three girls to be near the top of the league finishers.
“If we can get some improvement in the number four and five runners we could also compete near the top in our league” said Cook.
On the boys side, Wamego is more than likely the team to beat once again this year, and Chapman will have some very strong individuals. For the Cowboys, their strength will be in their numbers.
Coach Cook commented, “We may not have a top flight runner in the league yet, but we will have seven strong consistent runners”
Girls – Eden Bathurst (sr), Arissa Cathey (jr), Jadence Coyle (so)
Boys – Levi Hager (sr), Jack Hunter (sr), Carson Woodworth (sr), Ethan Gonzales (jr), Oscar Espinoza (jr), Zeb Schultze (jr)
Aug. 31 Abilene Invite Sept. 7at Holton
Sept. 19 at Southeast of Saline
Oct. 12 NCKL at Marysville
Oct. 28 at State – Wamego
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.