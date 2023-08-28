The Abilene Cowboys and Cowgirls cross country teams are both eager and confident to begin the upcoming 2023 season.  Head coach Andy Cook, along with assistant coach Tyler Bryson expect to have some success on both the boys and girls side.   

The strength of the Abilene teams will no doubt be on the girls side where they return two time state medalist Eden Bathurst. Bathurst along with teammates Arissa Cathey, and Jadence Coyle all return as NCKL medalists from a year ago.   

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.