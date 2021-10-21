The Abilene Cowboys and Cowgirls Cross Country teams traveled last week to Clay Center to run in the NCKL meet. The Abilene Boys recently ranked 7th in the state in class 4A finished 4th overall with Tristan Cottone, Grant Waite, and Dalton Wuthnow all earning all league medals.
The Cowgirls finished 3rd as a team, and were led by overall 2nd place finisher Eden Bathurst. Both Bathurst and Hannah Walter medaled and earned all league.
Comments by Head Coach Andy Cook:
I’m happy for our 5 runners who earned all league medals. I expected to see Eden, Grant and Triston medal. I was thrilled to see Hannah and Dayton also finish on the medals. That was a nice addition. They’ve worked hard and deserve the recognition.
I’m also happy to be back to full strength this week in both the girls and boys. We’ve had some little things here and there holding some runners out and they should be back this week.
I’m very excited to see all of our kids go out and compete for us. We have some work to do in the race but I think if we take care of our business, we will be sending a quality group to state again this year.
Results:
Boys Varsity
9th Triston Cottone 17:57. Medalist
10th Grant Waite 18:02. Medalist
14th Dayton Wuthnow 18:24. Medalist
21st Levi Hagar 19:28
27th Jensen Woodworth 19:51
33rd Miqueas Mazo 21:13
35th Adam Weishaar 21:30
Girls Varsity
2nd Eden Bathurst 21:24. Medalist
15th Hannah Walter 24:21. Medalist
23rd Aelyn Pecina 27:47
24th Allie Cross 27:56
26th Alice Bathurst 28:53
28th Reese Jackson 30:45
JV Boys
8th Cooper Wuthnow
18th Ethan Gonzales
21st Gage Taylor
22nd Toben Schwarz
23rd Carsen Woodworth
26th Gavin Sykes
38th Aidan Henely
42nd Nathan Jackson
