Middle School
7th Boys
3. Jackson Green, 13:28.87
6. Rydge Longnecker, 13:36.90
8. Ethan Gonzales, 14:04.78
29. Ethan Gustin, 20:04.08
7th Girls
3. Arissa Cathey, 14:49.75
8th Grade Boys
(Abilene 1st – team)
1. Trevor Tovar, 11:23.24
6. Levi Hagar, 12:55.37
8. Adam Weshaar, 13:13.52
9. Carson Woodworth, 13:21.56
23. Jack Hunter, 14:55.64
25. Maverick Metzger, 15:03.18
32. Justin Samsel, 17:26.00
8th Grade Girls
6. Eden Bathurst, 14:41.00
17. Abigale Armstrong, 20:21.90
18. Aly Brown, 20:48.08
21. Taylor Wells, 21:09.98
High School
Varsity Boys
27. Cooper Wuthnow, 21:35.52
35. Javin Welsh, 22:36.84
42. Toben Schwarz, 23:08.72
43. Dayton Wuthnow, 23:14.52
49. Miqueas Mazo, 23:50.40
55. Casey Hamilton, 24:27.12
60. Gavin Sykes, 25:13.96
