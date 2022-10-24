The Abilene boys and girls Cross Country teams competed last week at the NCKL meet held in Concordia. Six individual medals were earned for Abilene, including three each in both the boys and girls varsity races.
Eden Bathurst highlighted the day by placing second overall in the girls race with a time of 20:14. Also placing for the Cowgirls were Arissa Cathey in eleventh place, and Jadence Coyle in thirteenth place. The Abilene girls team finished in fourth place overall.
The Abilene boys team medalist’s included Triston Cottone in eighth place with a time of 16:59, Grant Waite in thirteenth place at 17:47, and Dayton Wuthnow in fourteenth place at 18:01. The Cowboys as a team, ended up finishing third overall in the team standings.
Head Coach Andy Cook commented:
“I was pretty happy with our results at Concordia. It’s a course that we don’t run but every six years so none of the kids had any experience with it. On top of that it was a windy and sunny day. Despite all of that, 17 of our kids hit their season best time.
“We had three girls finish as all league runners. That’s more than we have had on the girls side in quite some time.”
“On the boys side we also finished with three medalists. Our number four runner Levi Hager was only a couple spots out of the medals. I was also very pleased with the effort of Zeb Schultze. He stepped up in his first varsity race and knocked nearly a minute off of his previous best time.”
“The field at our regionals is very tough this year but we know the course and we’re prepared to give it our best shot.”
30 Autumn Robertson 27:34
28 Jensen Woodworth 19:36
34 Carson Woodworth 21:27
Stateland Cross Country Course
Girls 10:30 a.m. Boys: 11:15 a.m.
Abilene, Augusta, Chapman, Clay center, El Dorado, Rock Creek, Topeka Hayden, Towanda-Circle and Wamego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.