The Abilene boys and girls Cross Country teams competed last week at the NCKL meet held in Concordia. Six individual medals were earned for Abilene, including three each in both the boys and girls varsity races.  

Eden Bathurst highlighted the day by placing second overall in the girls race with a time of 20:14.  Also placing for the Cowgirls were Arissa Cathey in eleventh place, and Jadence Coyle in thirteenth place.  The Abilene girls team finished in fourth place  overall.  

 

