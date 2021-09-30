Abilene Cross Country competed at SES

Members of the Abilene Cross County team run the course at the South East Of Saline Invitational.

 Photo courtesy of Brad Anderson

Abilene Cross Country  results at South East of Saline Invitational.  

Varsity Boys 

48th C. Wuthnow 19:38.6

61st. M. Amazon. 20:41.2

76th. T. Schwarz. 21:19.6

79th. G. Sykes. 21:25.3

84th. C. Woodworth. 22:28.2

85th. A. Weishaar  22.28.7

JV Boys

24th E. Gonzalez. 21:41

42nd. A. Henely. 24.10

46th. A. Caceres  21:42

 

