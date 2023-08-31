The Abilene Cowboys 2023 football team returns several key players from last years team. In all, the offense will return nine starters, and the defense will return ten starters. Abilene finished the season 4-5 last year, and fell in the opening round of the playoffs to Rose Hill.  

 Fourth year head coach Brad Nicks, along with assistant coaches Brad Hartman, Alan Randles, Dan Rheingan, Joe Ross, Justin Clark, Mark Willey, Michael Broome, and Steve Casey have every reason to be excited about the upcoming season. The Cowboys are experienced, and fortunate to have the most depth that they’ve had in recent years at every position on the team. 

 

