The Abilene Cowboys 2023 football team returns several key players from last years team. In all, the offense will return nine starters, and the defense will return ten starters. Abilene finished the season 4-5 last year, and fell in the opening round of the playoffs to Rose Hill.
Fourth year head coach Brad Nicks, along with assistant coaches Brad Hartman, Alan Randles, Dan Rheingan, Joe Ross, Justin Clark, Mark Willey, Michael Broome, and Steve Casey have every reason to be excited about the upcoming season. The Cowboys are experienced, and fortunate to have the most depth that they’ve had in recent years at every position on the team.
The offense returns all their skill position players from a year ago, and will be led by senior quarterback Stocton Timbrook. Timbrook looks to have another great season as he did a year ago, by throwing for 14 touchdowns, and 1,753 yards.
Target receivers for Timbrook will be plentiful as the receiving core seems to be the deepest position on the team. Senior Brax Fisher returns after an early season injury last year sat him out the rest of the season. Junior Weston Rock returns as the leading receiver after hauling in 48 receptions for just over 500 yards a year ago. Several other returning varsity receivers who had an impact last year return, that include Taygen Funston, Keaton Hargrave, Heath Hoekman, Joseph Welsh, CJ Brooks, and Joe Nicks.
Abilene also has a pair of dual threat running backs that are not only great rushers, but capable of catching the ball out of the backfield. Three year starter senior Zach Miller returns as the team’s leading rusher after carrying the ball 134 times for 474 yards a year ago. His counterpart, junior Tommy Keener is also projected to get his share of carries on the field after having some success a year ago at the varsity level. Both backs bring just a little different running style to the game that will make it difficult on the opposing defense.
For the first time in recent years, the Cowboys return a veteran offensive line in which every starter weighs over 200 pounds. Three starters return in Devin Alvarez, Tyler Holloway, and Samuel Whitehair. The other two starters in Gavin Runyon, and Kaden Timm both started on the defensive line a year ago, and had some experience on the offensive line also. The main expected lineman backup who will see his share of action will be senior Hunter Clark.
Defensively as mentioned, Abilene returns all but one starter from a year ago, and the Cowboys definitely have depth at all positions. The defense will be led by inside linebackers Landon Taplin, and Zach Miller A majority of the defensive line is expected to be the same individuals as on the offensive line, including Whitehair, Timm, Runyon, Alvarez, Holloway, Hoekman , Hargrave, and Clark, The Defensive backs will be led by returning leading tackler junior Joseph Welsh. Joining Welsh will be a number of players including Judah Bowell, Fisher, Funston, Rock, Brooks, and Keener.
The Cowboys will be tested week in and week out during the season by their schedule of play. Besides playing the NCKL opponents, they will play three Wichita area schools in Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle, and Augusta all in a row mid season. Abilene will begin the season on the road at Marysville Friday September 1st.
Abilene Cowboy Football Schedule 2023
Oct. 6 vs. Towanda Circle
Nov. 10 at Sectionals Game
