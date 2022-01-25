The Abilene Cowboys finished the Salina Invitational Tournament 1-2 and in 6th place. The Cowboys lost their opening round game against Salina Central 53-55, won their consolation game against Liberal 75-48 and lost the 5th/ 6th place game against Salina South 38-50. Kaleb Becker was also named for the All Tournament Team.
Game 1: Abilene 53 Salina Central 55
The Abilene Cowboys fell in the opening round of the SIT on Thursday to Salina Central 53-55. The Cowboys trailed after one quarter 11-15 and then heated up midway through the second quarter with both playing a pressure defense and an aggressive offense, going on a 14-4 run to close the first half with a 30-28 lead.
The second half would see neither team lead by more than two possessions, as it would go back and forth throughout the remainder of the game. The Cowboys would kling to a three point lead at the end of the third quarter 46-43, before Salina Central would then open the fourth quarter with a couple back-to-back baskets to take the lead. Abilene would answer with an old-fashioned three point play by Thomas McClendon, before both teams would trade baskets giving the Mustangs a 53-51 lead with 56 seconds to go. Cooper Wildey would then be fouled driving to the basket with 48 seconds to go, and convert on both free throws to tie the game 53-53. Salina Central would then go into a stall offense to try and take the last shot, however with just 3.7 seconds left, Abilene would be called for a reach in foul sending the Mustangs to the free throw line. Salina Central’s Sid Duplessis IV would then make both free throws to seal the game for the Mustangs 55-53.
The Cowboys had three players score in double figures: Kaleb Becker with 15 points, Brax Fisher with 12 points and Triston Cottone with 11 points.
Salina Central was led by Nolan Plunkett’s game high 19 points and Sid Duplessis IV scoring 18 points
Box Score
Cowboys: 11 30 46 53
Central: 15 28 43 55
Abilene scoring: Kaleb Becker 15, Brax Fisher 12, Tristin Cottone 11, Cooper Wildey 8, Thomas McClendon 7
Central scoring: Nolan Puckett 19, Sid Duplessis 18, Parker Kavanagh 7, Micah Moore 4, Kenyon McMillian 4, Dezmyn Gibson 2, Ethan Waters 1
Game 2: Abilene 75 Liberal 48
The Abilene Cowboys rebounded in the consolation bracket on Friday, for a win over the Liberal Redskins 75-48. The Cowboys defensive pressure would cause problems for Liberal during the entire game. Abilene jumped out to a 17-8 first quarter lead, and would lead by nine points at halftime 36-27.
It would be in the third quarter that the Cowboys would begin to pull away by scoring 23 points in the quarter. Kaleb Becker, Triston Cottone and Thomas McClendon, would lead the Abilene scoring in the quarter, helping take control 59-35 going into the fourth.
Abilene would then eventually lead by 30 points in the final quarter, starting a continuous running clock to close out the game 75-48.
The Cowboys would have eight players score in the game, led by Kaleb Becker with 21 points, Thomas McClendon with 18 points and Triston Cottone with 10.
Box Score
Cowboys: 17 36 59 75
Liberal: 8 27 35 48
Abilene scoring: Kaleb Becker 21 P.O.G., Thomas McClendon 18 P.O.G., Tristin Cottone 10, Grant Waite 7, Cooper Wildey 7, Brax Fisher 5, Braden Adams 5, Stocton Timbrook 2
Game 3: Abilene 38 Salina South 50
Abilene Cowboys finished in 6th place by losing on Saturday to the Salina South Cougars 38-50. The Cowboys jumped out to a quick lead in the opening quarter with multiple baskets by Kaleb Becker and Brax Fisher for a 15-8 lead.
Salina South’s defense would then shut down the Cowboy offense, and not allow a basket during the entire second quarter. Abilene’s only point would come from a free throw from Becker and the Cowboys would trail 17-16 at the half.
The scoring drought would then continue in the third quarter for the Cowboys. After an opening basket by Becker putting Abilene up 18-17, Salina South would go on a 9-0 run before Becker would then score again. The Cougars would close out the quarter with a 10 point lead of 32-22.
Despite scoring 16 points in the final quarter and full court pressing, the Cowboys were unable to make a comeback in the final quarter as Salina South continued scoring and held off Abilene for a 50-38 win.
Abilene had only one player finish in double figures in Kaleb Becker with 17 points.
Box Score
Cowboys: 15 16 22 38
Salina South: 8 17 32 50
Abilene scoring: Kaleb Becker 17 P.O.G., Brax Fisher 9, Thomas McClendon 5, Tristin Cottone 3, Grant Waite 2, Stocton Timbrook 2
South scoring: Te’Jon McDaniel 16, Devin Meyers 7, Edgar Garcia 7, Andrew Kaiser 6, Zach Davidson 5, Carter Copes 3, Quevon Purucker 3, Layson Sajdak 3
