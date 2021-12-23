After a couples of disappointing close losses last week, the Abilene Cowboys made a statement rebound win against the Chapman Irish 81-24.
The Irish, after opening the game with a basket, going up 2-0, would then be out scored and give up 28 points in a row. Abilene’s press defense led directly to multiple turnovers and points that basically sealed the game after the first quarter. The Cowboys would go on to lead 23-2 after the first and 43-14 at halftime.
Abilene would then score 19 more points in the third quarter to lead by 40 points at 62-22 to open the fourth.
The fourth quarter would then see a continuous running clock, in which Abilene would also play only reserve players during the quarter. The Cowboy reserve players then went on to score 19 points of their own to finish the game 81-24.
Abilene had multiple players score in the game, and were led in points by Kaleb Becker with 14, Tristan Cottone with 11 and Thomas McClendon with 11. Torin Cavanaugh led the Irish scoring with 12 points in the game. Abilene is now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the NCKL. Abilene will head to Marysville after the holiday break.
Abilene Scoring: Kaleb Becker 14 POG, Tristan Cottone 11, Thomas McClendon 11, Brax Fisher 8, Grant Waite 8 POG, Keaton Hargrave 7, Stocton Timbrook 4, Braden Adams 4, Kyson Becker 4, Zach Miller 3, Sam Whitehair 3, Jaylen West 2, Cooper Wildey 2
Chapman Scoring: Torin Cavanaugh 12 POG, Weston Langvardt 8, Gage Picking 2, Eli Riegel 2
