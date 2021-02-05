Friday was the District Tournament for the lady wrestlers from Abilene and Chapman and all seven will advance to next weeks Regional Tournament at Circle High School.
Abilene’s Emma Wuthnow placed third at 101 at the Council Grove District. Senior Skyleigh Pflaster was perfect on the day to finish first at 109. Pflaster recorded a pin and a major decision for the win. Alyssia Brown went 1-1 at 155 to place second in the meet. Junior Lyndsey Buechman went 1-1 at 170 to place second. Buechman fell to Jolie Ziegler of Council Grove in the first place match. That was a rematch from the title match at last year’s State Tournament with Ziegler getting her second wins.
Chapman sent three wrestlers to Marysville for their District Tournament and had two competitors win their weight class. Grace Johns was first at 170 as she won with an Ultimate Tie Breaker 7-5 in the finals. Grace Mosher was third at 191 and Chelsey Armbruster won the title at 235.
The girls will now wrestler next Saturday in Towanda at Circle High School.
