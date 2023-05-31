Athletes from Abilene High School and Chapman High School traveled to Wichita to compete in Kansas State High School Activities Association 2023 State Track Meet last Friday and Saturday. Both Dickinson County high schools competed in the Class 4A events against qualifiers from 36 4A high schools from across the state of Kansas.

The Kansas State Track Meet is one of the largest gatherings in the country as State Championships are earned from every size of high school classification across the two-day event. The participants at the State Meet are the best of the best in Kansas.

 

