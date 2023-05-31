Athletes from Abilene High School and Chapman High School traveled to Wichita to compete in Kansas State High School Activities Association 2023 State Track Meet last Friday and Saturday. Both Dickinson County high schools competed in the Class 4A events against qualifiers from 36 4A high schools from across the state of Kansas.
The Kansas State Track Meet is one of the largest gatherings in the country as State Championships are earned from every size of high school classification across the two-day event. The participants at the State Meet are the best of the best in Kansas.
Chapman’s Elyssa Frieze became back-to-back State gold medalist in 3200M and she finished second in 1600M for the second time as well. An interesting fact about Chapman girls track is that over the last five years, a Chapman runner has placed first or second in 1600M, three times a champion Taylor Briggs and twice as runner up for Frieze.
Frieze’s championship helped guide the Lady Irish to a fourth place team finish while the boys were 15th.
Chapman head coach Steve Simpson said he was really pleased with how hard Chapman competed all year and especially of their accomplishments at state.
Abilene head coach Brad Nicks related that 13 different Abilene athletes won a total of 22 sate medals. Five different Athletes won individual medals while four relay teams won medals. Six athletes won multiple medals. Thirteen if the sixteen athletes that competed for AHS won at least one state medal.
Nicks stated the Cowgirls finished 17th while the Cowboys were 10th out of 36 schools represented at State. Over the last three years, 38 of the 44 students who competed at state track won medals and together they brought home 60 total medals for AHS.
Coach Nicks congratulated his team for the 2023 accomplishments and the achievements earned at State.
State Track Meet Team Scores
Small margins determined the top three schools in each classification at the 2023 State Track Meet in Wichita.
Class 1A Girls – Washington County 55, South Gray 51, Little River 39, Ness City 39.
Class 1A Boys – Axtell 64, Kiowa County 55, Quinter 54
Class 2A Girls – Garden Plain 54, Stanton County 47, St. Mary’s Colgan 46
Class 2A Boys – Inman 51, Garden Plain 48, Chase County 45
Class 3A Girls – LaCygne Prairie View 41.50, Smoky Valley 41, Phillipsburg 41.
Class 3A Boys – Collegiate 60, Southeast of Saline 51, Wichita Trinity 48.
Class 4A Girls – Andale 129, Clearwater 64, Eudora 56.50 (Chapman 4th, 41; Abilene 17th, 14)
Class 4A Boys – Andale 87.50, Louisburg 87, Wamego 53.75 (Abilene 10th, 24.50; Chapman 15th, 16)
Class 5A Girls – St. James Academy 81, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 52, Great Bend 51.
Class 5A Boys – St. James Academy 68.50, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 66, St. Thomas Aquinas 59.
Class 6A Girls – Olathe West 112, Olathe NW 80, OP-Blue Valley North 53.50.
Class 6A Boys – Olathe North 104, Shawnee Mission East 53, Manhattan 51.50.
Individual results for Abilene and Chapman (Class 4A)
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st, 11:15.82
Arissa Cathey, Abilene, 7th, 12:11.65
Chapman, 9th, 50.82 (Maya Kirkpatrick, Chandler Bliss, Emma Wwhrmeister, Haley Litzinger)
Abilene, 11th, 51.01 (Tessa Bender, Claira Dannefer, Chloe Rock, Renatta Heintz)
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 10th, 13.14
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 12th, 13.20
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 12th, 26.82
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 8th, 17.47
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 3rd, 15.04
Abilene, 5th, 10:20.19 (Jadence Coyle, Chloe Rock, Sammy Stout, Eden Bathurst)
Abilene, 2nd, 8:10.78 (Oscar Espinoza, Dayton Wuthnow, Triston Cottone, Grant Waite)
Chapman, 4th, 8:14.71 (Drew Elliott, Dereck Klukas, Seth Crouse, Darren Klukas)
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd, 5:15.55
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 4th, 5:17.66
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 6th, 41.07
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 7th, 2:23.35
Jade Beary, Chapman, 14th, 2:35.80
Darren Klukas, Chapman, 4th, 1:59.29
Grant Waite, Abilene, 7th, 2:00.13
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 13th, 2:04.21
Abilene, 8th, 4:25.22 (Chloe Rock, Renatta Heintz, Sammy Stout, Eden Bathurst)
Abilene, 7th, 3:29.78 (Triston Cottone, Judah Bowell, Grant Waite, Zeb Schultze)
Chapman, 12th, 3:34.74 (Drew Elliott, Darren Klukas, Gage Picking, Kameron Krogman)
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 3rd, 5-2
Avery Baer, Chapman, T-10th, 4-8
Ashleigh Long, Chapman, 13th, 33-01.25
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 4th, 21-02.75
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 7th, 35-06
Ian Suther, Chapman, 13th, 156-04
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 15th, 95-04
Tyler Green, Abilene, 5th, 6-02
CJ Holm, Chapman, 16th, 5-08
Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 11th, 47-00.25
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 2nd, 17-02.50
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 3rd, 117-08
