The Abilene Cowboys baseball team traveled on the road Tuesday to play the Marysville Bulldogs and swept them in an NCKL doubleheader 18-1 and 10-5.
Game 1
Abilene 18 Marysville 1
In the opener of the double header, Abilene used a dominant pitching performance from Kyson Becker and an offensive attack of thirteen hits led by Zach Miller to win the five inning game 18-1.
The Cowboys jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and then scored seven more runs in the second inning to lead 11-0 after two innings.
In the first inning passed balls by Marysville, accounted for three of the Abilene runs, while Becker drove in Stocton Timbrook for the other single run.
The second inning would then see the Cowboys bat through the lineup and score seven runs in the inning. RBI’s by Timbrook, Becker, and Levi Evans highlighted the scoring in in the inning
Defensively after striking out two batter’s in the first inning, Becker struck out the side consecutively in the second inning. Becker would then continue his dominance through the third and fourth innings as he got defensive help from his teammates.
Abilene themselves would then add a single run in each of the bottom the third and fourth innings to push the lead to 13-0.
In the fifth and final inning, the Cowboys would open up the game by scoring their final five runs highlighted by doubles by Miller, Evans, Drew Hansen, and Tyler Holloway.
Marysville would finally score their only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly finishing the game score at 18-1
In all, Becker earned the win as he surrendered one run on four hits over five innings, striking out eight, and walking one batter.
The Cowboys accumulated 13 hits in the game, as Miller, Becker, Holloway, and Lane Hoekman, all had multiple hits in the game. Miller led the way as he went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Abilene in hits.
Game 2
Abilene 10 Marysville 5
The Abilene Cowboys erased a three run deficit midway through the game to come back and win 10-5 in the second game of the doubleheader.
The Cowboys used three different pitchers in the second game to earn the victory as Thomas Keener started the game, and Heath Hoekman and Stockton Timbrook also each pitched.
Abilene would jump on top and score a single run in the second inning as Timbrook would double and advance to third. A ground ball out by Becker would allow Timbrook to score on the fielders choice to lead 1-0.
With Keener shutting down the Bulldogs in the first two innings, they would then score four runs in the bottom of the third. After loading the bases, a Marysville triple would score all three runs, and then score on an error to lead 4-1 after three innings.
The Cowboys would then answer in the top of the fourth inning by scoring four runs, as they began with six consecutive hits. Singles by Holloway, Lane Hoekman, and Evans, along with doubles by Timbrook, Becker, and Heath Hoekman highlighted the scoring in the inning for the 5-4 lead
In the top of the fifth inning, Abilene would add a single run to lead 6-4.
A pitching change by the Cowboys in the bottom of the fifth inning would see freshman Heath Hoekman on the mound. Hoekman would shut down Marysville in order by way of a groundout and two strikeouts. Hoekman would then strikeout two more batters in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Four more insurance runs by the Cowboys in the top of seventh inning would push the lead to 10-4. Singles by Hansen, Lane Hoekman, Becker, and Keener along with doubles by Timbrook and Heath Hoekman highlighted the scoring.
One last pitching change in the bottom of the seventh inning by Abilene would see Timbrook close out the game for a 10-5 victory
In all, Keener earned the win for Abilene as he pitched four innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out eight and walking one.
Offensively, the Cowboys totaled 16 hits in the game, as Timbrook, Hansen, Evans, Becker, Lane Hoekman, and Heath Hoekman each managed multiple hits. Timbrook led the way as he went 3-for-4 in the game.
Abilene now 6-2 on the season will next play a very good returning state qualifier team in NCKL rival Clay Center Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.