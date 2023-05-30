Drew Hansen slides into home

Abilene’s Drew Hansen slides into home scoring the first run of the game in the Cowboys state tournament game versus Ft. Scott.  

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys baseball team had their season come to an end in the opening round of the class 4A state tournament against the Ft. Scott Tigers with a 3-2 loss. 

It was the Cowboys second straight trip to the state tournament, and unfortunately, their second opening round loss at the state tournament. The Tigers broke the tie in the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk off sacrifice fly out that drove in the winning run.  

 

