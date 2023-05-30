The Abilene Cowboys baseball team had their season come to an end in the opening round of the class 4A state tournament against the Ft. Scott Tigers with a 3-2 loss.
It was the Cowboys second straight trip to the state tournament, and unfortunately, their second opening round loss at the state tournament. The Tigers broke the tie in the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk off sacrifice fly out that drove in the winning run.
In what was a great starting pitching duel between Abilene’s Kyson Becker and Ft. Scott’s Dub Chipman, both pitchers pitched into the sixth inning, and reached their pitch limit with the score tied 2-2.
With potential inclement weather chances all day, the game was started on its scheduled time, however that wouldn’t last long. The light rain started, and play began with rain coming down.
The Cowboys being the visiting team, seemed to be set up for a huge top of the first inning when after an initial out, a walk by Drew Hansen, and passed ball allowed him to advance to second base. Abilenes Zach Miller with the rain starting to come down hard then connected on an RBI single to the outfield that drove in Hansen for the 1-0 lead. On the throw in play, Miller then advanced to second base. Umpires then suspended the game for the next hour and forty five minutes, due to heavy rain and lightning in the area.
With the game resuming once again in the top of the first inning and a runner on second base, Ft. Scott used a line drive double play to get out of a potential big inning by the Cowboys.
Both teams would settle in defensively and shut down each other until the fourth and fifth innings. The Tigers would score a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning and tie the game at 1-1. Abilene would then answer and regain the lead 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning when Tommy Keener would score on a throwing error by the Ft. Scott catcher.
The lead would be short lived, as the Tigers answered in the bottom of the fifth inning by retying the game at 2-2.
As both starting pitchers reached their pitching limits , the final seventh inning proved to be the difference. Ft. Scott’s Rocco Loffredo got out of a top of seventh inning jam, after giving up a lead off single by Keener, and a successful sacrifice bunt by Hansen that had a runner in scoring position. Loffredo then recovered with an infield pop out, and a strikeout out to get out of the inning.
Cowboy reliever Stocton Timbrook successfully recorded the final out in the bottom of the sixth inning, and then pitched into the seventh inning.
The Tigers lead off batter then connected on a double to center field, followed by a sacrifice fielders choice that advanced the runner to third base. The game then came to a end when the next Ft. Scott batter hit a fly ball out to the outfield that allowed the runner at third to tag up and score safely for the 3-2 final
For the Cowboys, Becker pitched five and two-thirds innings allowing two runs (one earned) while allowing five hits, walking four and striking 5 out five batters. Timbrook was tagged with the loss as he pitched two-thirds innings allowing one run, and giving up two hits.
Offensively, Abilene recorded five hits in the game, led by Becker’s two hits. Miller, Keener, and Tyler Holloway all each recorded a single hit
With the loss, the Cowboys finished the season 15-8. They look to return next year with another successful season, as they graduate just one senior in Ayden Taylor. Returning will be their entire starting lineup, along with the potential of adding even more depth to the roster with a talented incoming freshman class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.