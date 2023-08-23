Approximately twenty Abilene area demolition derby drivers participated in the Saline County Tri-Rivers Fair demolition derby held at the Salina Speedway last weekend.  Many of them found success in the multiple class divisions in front of the full capacity crowd that was on hand. 

Highlighting the night were Abilene drivers Nick Peterson, Blaise Lehman, and Johnathon Todd who all finished in the prize money at first, second, and third placers respectively in the “Hobo” division.    Also placing in the prize money during the evening was Abilene driver Brendon Alvarez , who finished in second place in the “Limited Weld Modified “ division.  

 

