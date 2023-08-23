Approximately twenty Abilene area demolition derby drivers participated in the Saline County Tri-Rivers Fair demolition derby held at the Salina Speedway last weekend. Many of them found success in the multiple class divisions in front of the full capacity crowd that was on hand.
Highlighting the night were Abilene drivers Nick Peterson, Blaise Lehman, and Johnathon Todd who all finished in the prize money at first, second, and third placers respectively in the “Hobo” division. Also placing in the prize money during the evening was Abilene driver Brendon Alvarez , who finished in second place in the “Limited Weld Modified “ division.
Some of the other Abilene Area drivers who had a good night, finishing in the top ten, but just outside of the prize money included Slayde Markley, Blaise Lehman, Destiny Burt, Colby Reitz, Drew Elliott, Aubrey Watson, Connor Barlow, and Hunter Anguaino.
1. Nick Peterson. Abilene $1000
2. Blaise Lehman Abilene $500
3. Johnathon Todd Abilene. $200
4. Jared Steintz. Wilson. Mad Dog $250
5. Shawn Woods. Dorrance.
6. Hunter Anguaino. Abilene
1. Justin Montgomery. Salina $1000
2. Brendon Alvarez. Abilene. $500
3. Tony Breeden. Salina. $200
4. Slayde Markley. Abilene.
6. Dalton Rose. Scott City. Mad Dog $250
1. Jennifer Hill. Gypsum. $800
2. Connor Griffith. Salina. $400 Mad Dog $250
3. Connor Barnes. Lindsborg. $200.
4. Blaise Lehman. Abilene
10. Mike Jorgensen. Lincoln
1. Brock Murk. Bennington $800
2. Tyler Meats. Burlington. $400
3. Austin Bird. Salina. $200
4. Jeremiah Preschler Salina
7. Adam Burnett. Mad Dog $250
8. Ashton Richards. Salina
9. Aubrey Watson. Abilene
10. Milaylee Laas. Brookville
1. Mike Hill. Gypsum $600
2. Brody Murk. Delphos. $300. Mad Dog $250
3. Charles Finkbiner Delphos. $200
5. Conner Barlow. Detroit
