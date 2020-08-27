From Will Burton concerning spectator participation in accordance with the North Central Kansas League:
Abilene High School and Abilene Middle School Fall Sport COVID Procedures & Protocols written in accordance to guidelines established by the North Central Kansas League.
All guidelines subject to change based on local conditions.
AHS VOLLEYBAL:
* - 25% venue capacity for spectator attendance
* - Each participant will be allowed a minimum of 2 tickets. Venue capacity and event type will dictate number of tickets available for purchase
.* - Masks will be worn by all spectators.
* - Temperature check will be taken on entrance. A temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be admitted.
* - Tickets will be purchased in advance through on-line ticket servicing. $5.00 adult & $3.00 K-12 student
* - Only NCKL & KSHSAA passes will be accepted.
* - Spectators required to follow social distancing guidelines.
* - Spectators should sit in family units when possible.
* - Spectators will not be allowed on court or near participating groups
.* - Student sections are expected to distance as marked in designated areas.
* - Non-high school students/children must sit with adult in attendance
.* - Concessions TBD
AMS VOLLEYBALL:
* - 25% venue capacity for spectator attendance
* - Each participant will be allowed a 2 tickets.
* - Masks will be worn by all spectators
* - Temperature check will be taken on entrance. A temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be admitted.
* - Tickets will be purchased in advance through on-line ticket servicing. $3.00 adult & $2.00 K-12 student
* - No passes will be accepted.
* - Spectators will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.
* - Spectators should sit in family units when possible.
* - Spectators will not be allowed on court or near participating groups
* - Student sections are expected to distance as marked in designated areas.
* - No concessions will be available.
AHS SUB-VARSITY FOOTBALL:
* - Spectators must wear a mask to enter venue.
* - Temperature checks dependent on host site requirements.
* - Spectators required to follow social distancing guidelines.
* - Spectators should sit in family units when possible.
* - Masks may be removed if socially distanced.
* - Non-high school students/children must sit with adult in attendance.
* - Concessions will not be available.
AHS VARSITY FOOTBALL:
* - 25% venue capacity for spectator attendance.
* - Each participant will be allowed a minimum of 2 tickets. Venue capacity and additional events will dictate number of tickets available for purchase.
* - Spectators must wear a mask to enter venue.
* - Tickets will be purchased in advance through on-line ticket servicing. $5.00 adult & $3.00 K-12 student.
* - Only NCKL & KSHSAA passes will be accepted.
* - Spectators will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.
* - Spectators should sit in family units when possible.
* - Masks may be removed if socially distanced.
* - Spectators will not be allowed on field or near participating groups.
* - Students sections are expected to distanced as marked in designated areas.
* - Non-high school students/children must sit with adult in attendance.
AMS FOOTBALL:
* - Spectators must wear a mask to enter venue.
* - Tickets will be purchased in advance through on-line ticket servicing. $3.00 adult & $2.00 K-12 student.
* - No passes will be accepted.
* - Spectators will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.
* - Spectators should sit in family units when possible.
* - Masks may be removed if socially distanced.
* - Spectators will not be allowed on field or near participating groups.
* - Students sections are expected to distanced as marked in designated areas.
* - All other students/children are expected to sit with adult in attendance.
* - No concessions will be available.
AHS TENNIS:
* - Spectators required to follow social distancing guidelines.
* - Spectators should sit in family units when possible.
* - Masks required when social distancing can not be maintained.
AHS & AMS CROSS COUNTRY:
* - Spectators required to follow social distancing guidelines.
* - Masks required when social distancing can not be maintained.
* - Spectators are not to be in team camp site areas, starting gate area, medical area, or congregate near finish line.
