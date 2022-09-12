AMS Cross Country
Results from Abilene
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
AMS Cross Country
Results from Abilene
7th grade girls
- 1st Place as Team
3rd - Jade Wilson (medaled)
4th - Josie Wilson (medaled)
10th - Tessa Herrman
(medaled)
15th - Claire Kollhoff
20th - Hannah Kirchner
21st - Lily Benton
7th grade boys
2nd place as Team
7th - Kolt Becker (medaled)
9th - Kaden Hartman
(medaled)
10th - Zane Issitt (medaled)
15th - Dominic Robinson
20th - Brogan Woody
21st - Jackson Sawyer
8th grade girls
12th - Rebekah Olson
16th - Zoey Schultze
18th - KaAnn Baetz
19th - Madilyn Jenne
8th grade boys
2nd place as Team
5th - Jake Bartley (medaled)
9th - Corbin Parson
(medaled)
11th - Wyatt Bathurst
14th - Kyle Rivers
21st - Lane Jermark
23rd - Kamdyn Affolter
30th - Ty Cunningham
Chapman Middle School
Results from Abilene
7th Girls (2 miles)
14th Cambree Obermeye
18:32
25th Addalynn Casey 21:10
7th Boys (2 miles)
14th Bryar Cochran 16:13
8th Girls (2 miles)
10th Abbie Whitworth 17:57 (medal)
8th Boys(2 miles)
14th Cael Rowley 14:46
19th Roper Woods 15:26
25th Slayde Crouse 16:23
27th Ethan Falls 17:06
Results at Wamego
Invitational
7th Girls—2 miles
14th Cambree Obermeyer 18:37 (medal)
39th Addalynn Casey 25:26
7th Boys—2 miles
28th Bryar Cochran 17:32
8th Boys—2 miles
15th Cael Rowley 14:10 (medal and season PR)
17th Ethan Falls 14:22
(season PR)
28th Roper Woods 15:28
40th Slayde Crouse 17:15
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.