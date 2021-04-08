WAMEGO – The Abilene Cowboys JV track team took second place behind the host school Tuesday at the Wamego JV Invitational.
Wamego scored 79 team points while the Cowboys were a close second with 75. Eudora was third at 69 followed by Tonganoxie 60, Rock Creek 41, Flint Hills Christian 29, Council Grove 22 and Clay Center 3.
In girls competition, Tonganoxie took top honors with 68 points followed by Eudora 52.5, St. Mary’s 52.5, Wamego 50, Flint Hills Christian 45, Rock Creek 35, Abilene 27.5, Clay Center 27.5 and Council Grove 9.
Placers for
Abilene (Top 5)
Boys 4x800
Abilene, 2nd 9:43.41
Boys 110m Hurdles
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 5th 19.25
Girls 100M
Natasha Layton, Abilene, 5th 14.95
Boys 100M
Jensen Woodworth, Abilene, 4th 12.58
Girls 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 5th 58.94
Boys 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 2nd 49.25
Girls 400M
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 2nd 1:11.10
Boys 400M
Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 2nd 57.64
Jensen Woodworth, Abilene, 3rd 58.18
Eli Panzer, Abilene, 5th 59.36
Boys 300m Hurdles
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 3rd 48.02
Boys 800M
Adam Weishaar, Abilene, 4th 2:23.92
Miqueas Mazo, Abilene, 5th 2:24.83
Girls 200M
Mia Johnson, Abilene, 5th 30.02
Boys 200M
Eli Schubert, Abilene, 2nd 25.02
Girls 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 1st 4:43.74
Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 2nd 3:50.87
Girls High Jump
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 1st 4-4
Mia Johnson, Abilene, 4th 3-10
Boys Pole Vault
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 5th 9-0
Boys Long Jump
Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 1st 17-5.5
Esteban Plunkett, Abilene, 3rd 16-9
Darionte Jones, Abilene, 5th 16-1.5
Girls Long Jump
Aly Brown, Abilene, 5th 12-10
Boys Shot Put
Dawson Surritte, Abilene, 1st 36-8.5
Boys Discus
Dawson Surritte, Abilene, 1st 100-7
