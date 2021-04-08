WAMEGO – The Abilene Cowboys JV track team took second place behind the host school Tuesday at the Wamego JV Invitational.

Wamego scored 79 team points while the Cowboys were a close second with 75. Eudora was third at 69 followed by Tonganoxie 60, Rock Creek 41, Flint Hills Christian 29, Council Grove 22 and Clay Center 3.

In girls competition, Tonganoxie took top honors with 68 points followed by Eudora 52.5, St. Mary’s 52.5, Wamego 50, Flint Hills Christian 45, Rock Creek 35, Abilene 27.5, Clay Center 27.5 and Council Grove 9.

Placers for

Abilene (Top 5)

Boys 4x800

Abilene, 2nd 9:43.41

Boys 110m Hurdles

Judah Bowell, Abilene, 5th 19.25

Girls 100M

Natasha Layton, Abilene, 5th 14.95

Boys 100M

Jensen Woodworth, Abilene, 4th 12.58

Girls 4x100m Relay

Abilene, 5th 58.94

Boys 4x100m Relay

Abilene, 2nd 49.25

Girls 400M

Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 2nd 1:11.10

Boys 400M

Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 2nd 57.64

Jensen Woodworth, Abilene, 3rd 58.18

Eli Panzer, Abilene, 5th 59.36

Boys 300m Hurdles

Judah Bowell, Abilene, 3rd 48.02

Boys 800M

Adam Weishaar, Abilene, 4th 2:23.92

Miqueas Mazo, Abilene, 5th 2:24.83

Girls 200M

Mia Johnson, Abilene, 5th 30.02

Boys 200M

Eli Schubert, Abilene, 2nd 25.02

Girls 4x400m Relay

Abilene, 1st 4:43.74

Boys 4x400m Relay

Abilene, 2nd 3:50.87

Girls High Jump

Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 1st 4-4

Mia Johnson, Abilene, 4th 3-10

Boys Pole Vault

Judah Bowell, Abilene, 5th 9-0

Boys Long Jump

Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 1st 17-5.5

Esteban Plunkett, Abilene, 3rd 16-9

Darionte Jones, Abilene, 5th 16-1.5

Girls Long Jump

Aly Brown, Abilene, 5th 12-10

Boys Shot Put

Dawson Surritte, Abilene, 1st 36-8.5

Boys Discus

Dawson Surritte, Abilene, 1st 100-7

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.